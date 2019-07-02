Championship 19/20 Promotion Odds

We are just four short weeks away from the start of the EFL Championship 2019/20 season, with the first game kicking off on Friday 2nd August.

Newly promoted Luton Town host Middlesbrough for a tasty 19:45 kickoff live on Sky Sports.

If you didn’t know, Luton Town, Barnsley and Charlton are the newly promoted teams in the Championship, while Fulham, Cardiff City, and Huddersfield were relegated from the Premier League.

Meanwhile, Norwich City, Sheffield United and Aston Villa were the three teams promoted to the Premier League.

But, which three teams will step up to the challenge and achieve promotion this season?

Top three favorites for promotion:

Leeds United at 5/2 Fulham at 5/2 Cardiff at 7/2

The bookies have already priced up the 2019/20 promotion odds, with Leeds United topping the list at 5/2. But, they are joint-favorites with recently relegated Fulham.

Leeds will certainly be a team to look at, with Marcelo Bielsa and his bucket staying at the club for the 2019/20 season.

Leeds were one of the best teams throughout the season, topping the league for 20 matchdays, but they dropped off significantly towards the end, and ultimately lost to Derby in the playoffs.

As for Fulham, they have managed to keep hold of the majority of their players after relegation, and they will come into the league with a strong and capable side.

But, the Championship can take some adjusting after relegation, with many sides struggling in their first season.

Cardiff City could be in the exact same position. They have a capable squad and a great manager in Neil Warnock. But, adjusting back to the Championship might be difficult.

I struggle to see any of the sides running away with the league this season, and I can see a good number of teams battling it out for automatic promotion.