Could Sandro Ramirez be Given a New Lease of Life at Real Valladolid?

It would be an understatement to suggest that Sandro Ramirez has not enjoyed his time on Merseyside. The 23-year old striker joined the Toffees at the beginning of July 2017 after plundering sixteen goals for Malaga in the Spanish top flight, but his time at Goodison Park did not go according to plan. The barren striker has joined Real Valladolid on a season-long loan, and it could potentially be a savvy move for the frontman, who should be given plenty of time to recapture his form at Estadio Jose Zorrilla.

Sandro Ramirez – who has scored just once in his 60 appearances since the 2016/17 campaign – has joined Real Valladolid on loan from #EvertonFC https://t.co/ydlRyxe9P8 pic.twitter.com/XCiP17G4kO — footballespana (@footballespana_) July 2, 2019

Sandro scored his only goal in an Everton shirt during their Europa League hammering at the hands of Atalanta. The Premier League side had already been eliminated from the competition by this stage, and the match was seen as an opportunity for a number of fringe players to stake a claim. Despite his 71st minute effort, the striker wasn’t able to add to his tally despite featuring eight times for the club.

Sam Allardyce sent Sandro on loan to Sevilla, where he subsequently failed to find the net in thirteen appearances for Los Rojiblancos, and another disappointing spell in the Spanish top flight followed at Real Sociedad. The 23-year old was visibly lacking in confidence throughout the campaign, and despite being presented with numerous opportunities, he wasn’t able to add his name to the scoresheet in 24 appearances.

However, he’s now been given another chance to get his career back on track, and Real Valladolid looks like a perfect match for the out-of-form hitman. It is a fairly low-key move, and the club tend to operate largely out of the media spotlight. It could be the perfect opportunity for him to get back to his prolific best.

Pucelanos only just survived last season, finishing four points above the drop zone, and they will be hoping that Sandro can help fire them into mid-table obscurity this time around. They have been priced up as the third-favourites for the drop, and are 6/4 in the latest La Liga betting to return to the second tier after just two seasons at the top level. Only newcomers Mallorca and Granada are shorter odds to be relegated this year, whilst recently promoted Osasuna are deemed more likely to preserve their status amongst the elite, according to the ante-post odds.

The forward was often deployed in a wide positions, but he asserts that he is far more potent when playing through the middle. He admits that he is desperate to turn the situation around, and this appears to be an opportunity that he simply must capitalise on.

Everton confirm Sandro Ramirez has left the club for a third loan spell back in Spainhttps://t.co/gnLA99cSKv pic.twitter.com/kXT8yVyASS — Mirror Football (@MirrorFootball) July 2, 2019

Sandro Ramirez isn’t the only new face at Real Valladolid this summer with former Eibar winger Pablo Hervias arriving at the club in May. Real Madrid youngster Jorge de Frutos has also arrived on loan for the season, and plenty more incomings are expected before the season gets underway in August.

The striker signed a four-year contract at Goodison Park, and still has two years left to run. The Toffees will be hoping that Sandro can put himself firmly back in the shop window with a prolific spell back in his homeland. Having said that, a productive nine months at Valladolid may also prompt Marco Silva to give him a second chance in the Premier League, and at 23 years old, there is undoubtedly still time for him to turn things around.

It’s been a tough couple of years for the former Malaga forward, and he will be hoping for a fresh start in northwest Spain. Valladolid presents a decent opportunity for him to get back on track, and recapture the kind of form which saw him become one of the divisions most sought-after players two years ago.