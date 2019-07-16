Have Manchester United learned from their mistakes of last summer?

Last summer transfer window was quite a difficult one for Manchester United. The Red Devils failed to acquire most of their top targets, which ultimately proved to be a fatal blow for now-former manager Jose Mourinho.

In sharp contrast this summer, United have been ruthless in market and they haven’t hesitated in paying over-the-top money to acquire their targets.

United have already paid in the region of £50m to sign Aaron Wan-Bissaka from Crystal Palace, and if the latest reports are to be believed, United are set to sign Harry Maguire in a world record deal from Leicester City.

United’s interest in Maguire is not new, and they also unsuccessfully chased him last summer. However, it appears that they are not ready to let him slip this summer.

They are also strongly linked with Sporting Lisbon midfielder Bruno Fernandes. Multiple reports in Portugal and England have confirmed United’s interest in the Portugal international, and a fee of more than £50m has been touted.

United’s approach in the market speaks volumes about the backing Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has at the club. However, at the same time, United have been guilty of paying over-the-top for many players, such as Alexis Sanchez and Paul Pogba, in recent years. Money hasn’t a problem at United mostly, but they have consistently failed to find the value for their money on the pitch. Can Solskjaer change the trend this season? We will have to wait and see.