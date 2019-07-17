Klopp worried over Mane’s fitness

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has expresses his concern over the amount of football his star player Sadio Mane has played in last 12 months.

Following a lengthy season with the Reds, Mane has failed to take a break as he has been representing Senegal at Africa Cup of Nations. Mane has been brilliant in the tournament and has helped Senegal reach the final, which will be played on 20th July.

Liverpool’s season starts with their Community Shield clash against Manchester City on August 4th. On 9th, the Merseysiders host Norwich City at Anfield in their first league fixture of the season. Hence, Mane could likely miss the start of the season for the Reds.

Klopp is wary of the situation, but he says that he is yet to make a final decision regarding Mane’s involvement in the initial weeks of the season.

“With Sadio, we have to see about him after the final – how he is feeling and stuff like that,” Klopp told the club’s official website.

“It will be really difficult. Sixteen days before we play City, his season is finished. We will have to make a decision, but we haven’t made it yet.”

Meanwhile, Mohamed Salah, Roberto Firmino and Alisson are set to join the squad in Evian later in July. All three skipped Liverpool’s US tour due to their commitments with their respective national sides.