Manchester United transfer news: Juventus duo linked and more

Manchester United have been linked with a move for Juventus midfielder Blaise Matuidi. According to French outlet Le Parisien, the likes of United, Paris-Saint Germain and Everton have expressed made inquiries regarding the World Cup winner.

The 32-year-old has been a vital part of Serie A side for last two years. The Italian champions would hate to lose him, but he could also be used as a negotiating factor for any potential deal for Paul Pogba, who is also courting interest from Real Madrid and PSG.

The Red Devils have also been linked with another Juventus player in Paulo Dybala. The report from Italian source Gazzetta dello Sport claims that United have made enquiries regarding a potential £70m move for the Argentinean. Ole Gunnar Solksjaer sees Dybala as a potential replacement for Inter Milan-bound Romelu Lukaku. Reports linking Dybala with United are not a new occurrence, and more should become clearer in the coming days.

United are also chasing Sporting Lisbon defender Ruben Dias, according to the Sun. The report claims that United are battling it out with fellow Premier League side Wolves for the Portuguese defender.

The 22-year-old reportedly has a £57M release clause in his contract.