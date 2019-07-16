Testing times for Arsenal fans

The ongoing summer transfer window keeps getting worse for Arsenal fans on a daily basis. As Arsenal players continue their pre-season preparations in the US, fans of the club have launched a campaign against ineffective ownership from Stan Kroenke.

The end of the last season was quite tragic for the fans, and this summer so far has only increased the concerns among fans.

Due to their failure to qualify for Champions League, Arsenal have been handed a very limited transfer budget and this has tied their hands in the market. The Gunners have been in the pursuit of the likes of William Saliba, Kieran Tierney, Wilfried Zaha for quite some time, but they are they are yet to materialize their first major signing of the window.

They were set to complete the signing of Saliba from St Etienne, but latest reports have suggested that arch-rivals Tottenham might highjack the bid at the last hour. The interest in Zaha has also seemed to have cooled down due to the transfer fee demanded by Crystal Palace. Arsenal’s interest in Tierney has been in public knowledge for quite some too, but the Premier League side is still short of meeting Celtic’s valuation.

Hence, the discontent is high among Arsenal fans, who frequently blame the management for penny-pinching in the market. Another frustrating aspect of the window for the Gunners has been their inability to offload unwanted players like Mesut Ozil, Henrikh Mkhitaryan and Shkodran Mustafi. All three were disappointing last season, and it is quite obvious that they don’t have a long-term future at the club, so any movement in this regard would be a bonus. However, their hefty wages have further restricted Arsenal’s hands in the market.

If these constant failures in the market were not enough, Arsenal fans were dealt a shock last week when club captain Laurent Koscielny came out in all-out revolt against the club. The fan-favourite French centre-back refused to travel with to the US tour in order to force a move to France.

The 33-year-old is reportedly courting interest from Ligue 1 sides such as Lyon, Bordeaux and Rennes. While manager Unai Emery is keen to keep him, he is adamant on leaving the club this summer. It is a huge blow for Emery, who faced a lot of difficulties with his defence last season.

Despite his struggles with his achilles injury, Koscielny played an important role last season. His departure would not only leave a gap in Emery’s squad, but it could also compel Arsenal to pursue another centre-back, thus depleting their already limited budget.

Not much time is left before the start of the next season, and time is running out for Arsenal. Can the board salvage the situation? Arsenal fans certainly hope so.