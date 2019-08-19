Teams to look out for in Premier League 2019-20

Following a two-month break, the Premier League is well and truly underway. Like last season, this season promises a lot of excitement with all teams fighting for different prizes.

We take a look at some interesting contests we expect to see this year in the top tier of English football.

Fight for the league title

Manchester City have lifted the trophy on last two occasions, and they are huge favourites to complete a hat-trick. Their main challengers this season are Liverpool, who finished only a single point behind City last season.

The footballing community expects a similar nail-biting finish to the title race once more. Besides these two, only Tottenham look capable of entertaining the idea of a title challenge.

Who to watch at the stadium

Top-Four

The next big prize in Premier League is Champions League qualification. There would be at least four sides competing for the remaining two spots in the top-four. Tottenham are favourites to finish in the top-four, while Chelsea have the weakest case due to their transfer ban. Furthermore, Chelsea also have an inexperienced manager in Frank Lampard, and it’s anybody’s guess how their season is going to pan out. Furthermore, their 4-0 defeat to Manchester United on the opening day has only raised suspicion about their ability for the top-four spot.

Manchester United and Arsenal have both recruited heavily during the summer, and ideally, these two sides should be fighting for the last remaining spot.

Other contenders for European spots

Many sides are geared to fight for remaining European spots this season. Last season, Wolves finished seventh to grab the last remaining spot in Europa League. This season, Wolves face competition from the likes of Leicester City, Everton, West Ham United and Watford. Some of these sides might also fancy a place in the top-six if any of the giants, like Chelsea, slip up.

Relegation battle

Like any other season, promoted sides – Norwich City, Sheffield United and Aston Villa – are favourites to suffer the drop. However, Villa have spent a lot of money in the market to cement their place in the top tier once again. Only time will tell whether they are the new Fulham, or they are capable of emulating Wolves.

Among other sides, Newcastle United could be facing an uphill battle this season. The Magpies have appointed Steve Bruce in place of Rafa Benitez, and the decision hasn’t gone down well with the club fanbase. The atmosphere is already toxic at St James’ and a haul of zero points from the opening two games hasn’t really helped the situation.