Best Players In Premier League Football This Season

The Premier League football is an exciting and entertaining football tournament that is back for another season. The previous 2018/2019 season was spectacular. It left us with clear memories of how fierce the competition was, and eventually, Manchester City won the title. This year there are plenty of fantastic Premier League clubs ready to compete against them including Arsenal, Newcastle United, Liverpool, and more!

With the 2019/20 season already underway, this season promises exciting football and it is clear that every team is preparing for victory. Below are the obvious top players to watch as well as the raw new talent. Some of the best teams to bet on this season are Manchester City, Tottenham Hotspur, Liverpool, Chelsea, and Manchester United. If you would also like to place a bet on your favourite player, then there are plenty of English Premier League betting options that you can take part in this season.

Harry Kane, Tottenham Hotspur

Harry Kane is a big name in the Premier League and is a goal-scoring machine. Although the 2018-19 season came with lots of challenges for Kane with a knee injury, he was able to score goals. He scored 17 goals with 4 assists in only 28 EPL matches that he made appearances in. This season he promises a lot more since he is now fully fit. His ability to drop back and help create an attack is something every football lover should look forward to. Generally, Tottenham Hotspur is a strong squad which has good players the likes of Dele, Son and world goalkeeper Hugo Lloris.

Raheem Sterling, Manchester City

Raheem is a high-quality player. In the previous 2018-19 season, he proved to be a lethal and unstoppable force scoring 17 goals with 12 assists. He displayed great improvement on the pitch so this season you can expect more of him. He is in full form and given the combination of the team ranging from Sergio Aguero, Aymeric Laporte and the rest of the stars it a sure team to place your money on.

Sergio Kun Aguero, Manchester City

He is one of the best strikers in the Premier League and is currently at the top of the BBC’s list of Premier League Top Scorers. Every time the ball is at Aguero’s feet he is a big threat and he can score anytime. He has proven so since his arrival to the premier league, ending every season with a double-digit number of goals. He is an automatic goal scorer who is not stopping soon, therefore, you can be sure to see more of his magical moves in this 2019-20 premier league campaign.

Virgil Van Dijk, Liverpool

He was named the best Premier League defender of the previous 2018-19 campaign. Liverpool has near impenetrable defense the main being Virgil Van Dijk, with him running the show Liverpool rarely concede any goals. All said and done Liverpool is a good team with a great group of players ranging from Mo Salah, Sadio Mane, Roberto Ferminoh and super goalkeeper Allison. It is a sure team to bet on this season.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Manchester United

The 21-year-old new signing for the Red Devil’s is quite promising. He was Crystal Palace’s best player in the previous season. Helping from incredible defense tactics, fierce dominance on the pitch to setting up attacks from the right making a name for himself which was immediately noticed by Manchester United. He is a name to watch for this 2019-20 season and the fact that United has great players like him, Pogba, Mata, Harry Maguire, Rashford and the best goalkeeper in United David De Gea only makes him better.