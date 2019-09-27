Queens Park Rangers vs West Bromwich Albion Prediction: EFL Championship with 22Bet

The Championship 2019/20 rolls on this weekend as two of the playoff contenders meet on Saturday lunchtime. Legal betting site in the UK 22BET offers their look at what the game might have in store.



Both sides have started the season excellently, but a win in this fixture would put them in pole position for a promotion push this season.

Match Preview

Queens Park Rangers will be surprising a lot of people this season by their current placement in the league table. They sold their best player, Luke Freeman, during the summer to Sheffield United, but they still remain in with a chance of laying down a potential fight for a playoff place. They are undoubtedly one of the better sides to watch in the division, and that is highlighted by the fact that they have scored 14 goals and conceded 12.



They have won five of their eight league matches this season, but the fixture against West Brom is a certain step-up in competition from what they have faced recently. Last time out the R’s beat Millwall 2-1 at the Den. It was a hard-fought victory, and Nakhi Wells scored the goals for them. Shaun Hutchinson had pulled a goal back, but the three points were safe for QPR.



Meanwhile, West Brom remains the only unbeaten side in the Championship this season, but they had to work hard for that record last weekend against Huddersfield Town. In a pulsating match at the Hawthorns, the Albion twice went behind before fighting back. Darnell Furlong scored the equalising goal before Matty Phillips put the Baggies ahead for the first time in the match four minutes later.



Semi Ajayi made sure of the win in the final minute. Despite being unbeaten, the Albion still sit in fourth place. Draws have been their Achilles heel, as they have recorded four so far this season. This will be something that Slaven Bilic will need to amend should they have hopes of finishing in an automatic spot.

Head to Head

The Baggies hold the advantage in the overall record between the sides having won on 20 occasions. QPR have been victorious on 16 occasions, while there have been ten draws. The last meeting between the sides ended in a 3-1 win for the Albion, while the Baggies beat QPR earlier in the season 7-1.

Tip

This should be a high-quality match between two very good sides. Both teams have attacking quality and both have defensive mistakes in them. However, it’s difficult to look past the Baggies winning in London.

Tip: West Bromwich Albion to win and both teams to score at 16/5 with 22Bet. Consider their betting bonuses should you be betting on this Saturday match.