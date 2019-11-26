Mourinho: No move for Ibra

New Tottenham Head Coach Jose Mourinho has ruled out a move for free agent Zlatan Ibrahimovic, reports the BBC.

The Spurs boss and Ibrahimovic have won Serie A together with Inter, where the Swede was an integral part of their success, which also saw them win the Coppa Italia and Champions League in the same season. They also worked together at Manchester United, before the player moved to the USA to play with LA Galaxy.

Talking on Monday at the Champions League press conference ahead of today’s game with Olympiacos, Mourinho said:

“He is an amazing player, an amazing guy, but no, there is no chance. We have the best striker in England, one of the top 2/3 strikers in the world, it doesn’t make any sense.”

The Swede is now 38 years old, however he scored an excellent 31 goals in 31 starts for LA Galaxy this season, adding to 22 in 27 last term.

Harry Kane meanwhile, has scored 13 goals in all competitions for Tottenham this term, and will be looking to help his side to a victory tonight at the Tottenham stadium in the Champions League, which would guarantee them qualification from the group stages.