Arteta Loses His Home Debut against Chelsea in Dramatic Fashion

The first game of Mikel Arteta at the helm brought hope to the Arsenal fans, despite earning only a point against Bournemouth away from. The second match of the Spanish manager was similar, as the performance was encouraging but the result disappointed.

It all started well for Arsenal, as the Gunners were in total control for most of the first half against Chelsea. They opened the scoring through Aubameyang and worked hard all over the pitch.

Arteta and all the supporters were delighted of the desire displayed by every single member of the team. It was enough for a deserved lead at the break.

The game was much closer after the interval and Chelsea had some moments of pressure. And yet, the Blues hardly found clear-cut chances and it seemed like Arteta might win his first match as an Arsenal manager.

That’s when a horrible mistake by Bernd Leno gifted Chelsea an equalizer in the 83rd minutes. Only four later, the Blues were ahead after some unconvincing defending by Arsenal’s center-backs.

The 2-1 for Chelsea remained as the final score and Arteta will be gutted. His tactics worked for most of the game and the players certainly showed desire but individual errors cost Arsenal.

It should be mentioned that the Gunners won’t be happy that Jorginho remained on the pitch to score the equalizer. He made a challenge that could’ve and probably should’ve seen a second yellow card several minutes earlier.

One could say that Arteta can draw some positives by the performance while Frank Lampard will be happy with the result.

Both won’t have much time to think, though, as Arsenal plays Manchester United next and Chelsea will travel to Brighton on Wednesday night.