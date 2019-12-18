Carlo Ancelotti Set to Join Everton as Manager This Week

Everton has been looking for a new manager for almost two weeks, and it seems Carlo Ancelotti is the man for the job. The Italian was just sacked by Napoli and seems like the perfect candidate. According to SkySports, Ancelotti will be appointed by the end of the week.

He has loads of experience in the top European soccer leagues, leading the likes of Juventus, Real Madrid, Bayern Munich, and AC Milan during his career.

Ancelotti is no stranger to the English Premier League, either. He was in charge of Chelsea for two seasons and even led the club to a domestic double in the 2009-10 campaign.

The Italian manager is known for his tactical expertise and efficient man-management. Both qualities will be much-needed, as Everton has been struggling under his predecessor Marco Silva.

The club was in the relegation zone when the Portuguese specialist was released. The Toffees have been much better under interim manager Duncan Ferguson, winning four points from the games against Chelsea and Manchester United.

Everton confirmed that the Scot will be in charge for the clash against Leicester for the Carabao Cup on Thursday.

Ancelotti is likely to make his debut in the home game against Arsenal on Saturday. Curiously, he was linked with the Gunners job as well because the club sacked Unai Emery less than two weeks ago.

The rest of the fixture list during the festive period includes a home match against Burnley, as well as visits to Newcastle and Manchester City.

If you add the Liverpool derby in the FA Cup on January 5th, Ancelotti’s start at the helm will certainly be challenging. Everton is not as ambitious as some of the clubs that he has managed in the past, but the board and the fans will be expecting quick improvements.

The short-term goal would be to steady the ship this year and break into the top 8 in the 2020-21 campaign.