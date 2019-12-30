David Moyes Is West Ham United’s New Manager

West Ham United announced that David Moyes is the club’s new manager. He signed a deal for 18 months and will replaced Manuel Pellegrini.

The expectations for the Chilean’s West Ham were high. The team was supposed to fight for a place in the middle of the English Premier League table but has been involved in the battle against relegation instead.

Currently, West Ham United sits in the 17th place, only one point above the bottom three. That was enough for the board to act and sack Pellegrini after the defeat against Leicester.

The club’s board decided that Moyes is the man for the job. It’s a funny situation as this is the manager that Pellegrini succeeded.

The former Everton and Manchester United boss was appointed by West Ham under similar circumstances in the 2017-18 season. The Hammers were struggling at the bottom of the table and Moyes came with the mission to save them.

He led the club to a steady position in the middle of the table and finished 13th at the end of the season. Many believed that Moyes’ initial short-term contract should’ve been extended by West Ham but the club opted to sign Pellegrini instead.

The board and the supporters will be hoping for the same outcome as last time around. If Moyes is successful, he will be given more time at the helm in his second tenure as a West Ham manager.