Gennaro Gattuso Earns His First Victory as a Napoli Head Coach in Dramatic Fashion

Napoli’s season has been a nightmare so far. It was so bad that the board decided to sack the experienced Carlo Ancelotti and appoint Gennaro Gattuso as the head coach. Many questioned this move but it might work out at the end.

The start wasn’t exactly perfect for Gattuso, as his side lost against Parma at home. Next in line was the tough Sassuolo away and it didn’t look good early on.

Napoli fell behind in the first half and it seemed like Gattuso will have to wait for his first victory. An equalizer by Allan in the 57th minute brought some hope and an own goal by Pedro Obiang right at the death was enough for a 2-1 win for Napoli.

It was as tough as they come but Gattuso will certainly take it. His players showed character and desire to the last minute. That’s exactly the spirit that the Milan icon represented during his career as a player and it might be just what the doctor ordered for Napoli.

The club certainly has enough quality players but the atmosphere in the squad has been toxic. If Gattuso can unite the side and bring some confidence, the season can be saved.

Napoli is still in the Champions League and there are enough games to climb in the Serie A table before the end of the season. If Gattuso succeeds, he will earn the trust of the fans and prove the doubters wrong.