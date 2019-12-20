Is Paul Pogba Leaving Manchester United?

Paul Pogba hasn’t played for Manchester United since the end of September and the signs are not good. An ankle injury was the reason why the Frenchman has been out but it’s been far too long.

The club officials and many of the players believe we won’t see Pogba with the Manchester United shirt ever again. And yet, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer seems to disagree.

The manager believes that the midfielder will stay with the club at least by the end of the season. The latest reports say that Pogba is back to full training and should be able to take part in competitive games in the near future.

He already stated that he wants to find a new challenge in the summer, so his long-term future obviously seems confusing right now.

The likes of Juventus and Real Madrid seem interested and are monitoring the situation closely. However, it’s highly unlikely that any of the clubs will make a move in the January transfer window.

The price would be too high and the condition of Pogba is questionable, with so much time spent on the sidelines.

The most likely scenario is that the player will return for the Red Devils and try his best by the end of the 2019-20 campaign. Once June is here and the transfer window is open, the situation could change fast.

Manchester United won’t be keen on keeping a player that doesn’t want to play for the club. On the other hand, Pogba is a valuable asset that costs a lot in today’s inflated market.

The circumstances suggest that we might witness a transfer drama in the summer, but for now, Pogba is still a Man Utd player.