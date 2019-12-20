Latest Champions League and Europa League Odds After the Draws

We now know the draw for the first round of the UEFA Champions League and Europa League eliminations. That means the online bookmakers have released updated odds on each team winning the respective competition.

Let’s first take a look at the draws and then assess the odds for a few of the leading teams.

UEFA Champions League Last 16 Draw

Borussia Dortmund (GER) vs. Paris Saint-Germain (FRA)

Real Madrid (ESP) vs. Manchester City (ENG)

Atalanta (ITA) vs. Valencia (ESP)

Atlético Madrid (ESP) vs. Liverpool (ENG)

Chelsea (ENG) vs. Bayern Munich (GER)

Lyon (FRA) vs. Juventus (ITA)

Tottenham (ENG) vs. RB Leipzig (GER)

Napoli (ITA) vs. Barcelona (ESP)

UEFA Europa League Last 32 Draw

Wolverhampton (ENG) vs. Espanyol (ESP)

Sporting CP (POR) vs. İstanbul Başakşehir (TUR)

Getafe (ESP) vs. Ajax (NED)

Bayer Leverkusen (GER) vs. Porto (POR)

Copenhagen (DEN) vs. Celtic (SCO)

APOEL (CYP) vs. Basel (SUI)

CFR Cluj (ROU) vs. Sevilla (ESP)

Olympiacos (GRE) vs. Arsenal (ENG)

AZ Alkmaar (NED) vs. LASK (AUT)

Club Brugge (BEL) vs. Manchester United (ENG)

Ludogorets (BUL) vs. Internazionale (ITA)

Eintracht Frankfurt (GER) vs. Salzburg (AUT)

Shakhtar Donetsk (UKR) vs. Benfica (POR)

Wolfsburg (GER) vs. Malmö (SWE)

Roma (ITA) vs. Gent (BEL)

Rangers (SCO) vs. Braga (POR)

UEFA Champions League Winner Odds

There are some interesting pairs in the UEFA CL draw, and they certainly affected the latest betting odds of the biggest online bookmakers. Here are the top five favorites to win the competition, according to the prices.

Manchester City 5.00

The main favorite in most places is Manchester City. After the reigning English champions will almost certainly lose their title, Pep Guardiola will have the chance to focus on the UEFA Champions League.

He has the strength in depth to fight for the tournament, and the expectations are that City will buy at least another central defender in January.

The draw hasn’t been kind to the club, though, as it will have to face Real Madrid in the next round. As it stands, Manchester City is the favorite, but the Spanish side certainly shouldn’t be underestimated.

Liverpool 5.00

Next in line is the reigning European champion Liverpool. The side has been phenomenal in the English Premier League since the start of the season and has played in two consecutive Champions League finals.

The core is similar to last year, and another deep run is on the cards. The first hurdle is Atletico Madrid, which is hardly ideal. Diego Simeone is a master in knockouts, so Jurgen Klopp and his men will have to be careful.

Barcelona 6.00

Barcelona will always be involved in the Champions League fight as long as Lionel Messi is there. The Argentinian is in fine form since the return from injury, and the club is leading the Spanish La Liga.

The draw for the last 16 is somewhat tricky. Napoli is a strong opponent on paper, but the season hasn’t been going well for the Italians. They even sacked Carlo Ancelotti recently.

It remains to be seen how Napoli will look like in a couple of months’ time.

PSG 8.00

The French giants are once again set to win the French Ligue 1, but that’s hardly a surprise. PSG is much better than the rest of the field domestically, and the big goal is success in Europe.

The first opponent on the road to the final is Borussia Dortmund. The German side started the season inconsistently but has looked stronger in the past several weeks. PSG is still the favorite, but the tie has some potential for a surprise.

Bayern Munich 8.00

After a turbulent start of the campaign, Bayern Munich released Niko Kovac. Hansi Flick is leading the side right now, and there’s a good chance he will be in charge for the clash against Chelsea.

On paper, the German champions have a stronger and more balanced squad. They should be able to eliminate Frank Lampard’s young team, but a couple of good signings in January might change the balance.

UEFA Europa League Winner Odds

And here are the leading favorites of the bookies for the UEFA Europa League at this point.

Manchester United 7.00

The start of the season wasn’t the greatest for Manchester United. The job of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was hanging, but two important wins over Manchester City and Tottenham lifted the side.

The Red Devils will be eager to perform well in the Europa League, as this might be their path to a place in the Champions League next season.

They will have to dismantle Club Brugge in the last 32, and that should be an easy challenge.

Sevilla 7.00

Sevilla is the most successful team in the modern history of the Europa League. The Spanish club won the tournament in its latest format three times in a row between 2014 and 2016 and has two more titles in the previous decade.



With such a strong tradition in the Europa League, Sevilla is expected to challenge once again, and the Romanian Cluj will be a rather easy target in the round of 32.

Inter Milan 9.00

It has been a few years since anyone has challenged Juventus for the Serie A title, but Inter seems up to the task this season. After some good moves in the summer, the side is looking strong.

That wasn’t enough to go out of a tough Champions League group with Barcelona and Borussia Dortmund, though. Inter will now have to play in the Europa League. On the bright side, the Bulgarian club Ludogorets shouldn’t be a big problem in the first round of the knockouts.

Ajax 9.00

The Dutch giant Ajax Amsterdam was one of the surprising victims of the Champions League group stage. The side lost against Valencia in the final matchday and will have to continue in the Europa League.

This could be a blessing in disguise, as Ajax certainly is one of the teams that can lift the trophy. The Spanish Getafe is not the easiest opponent for the next round, though, so the Dutch champions need to be careful.

Arsenal 9.00

There are a lot of question marks over Arsenal’s future. The team has no manager right now, and the recent results in the English Premier League are nothing short of disgraceful.

And yet, the squad of the Gunners features plenty of excellent players. The performance should improve by the time the last 32 is here, and Olympiakos certainly has a lot to worry about.