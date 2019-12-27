Liverpool Crush Leicester on the Road to the Title

Liverpool was the overwhelming favorite for the English Premier League title before the visit to Leicester on Boxing Day. A draw would’ve been enough for the Reds to keep that position intact, but they went one step further.

From the very start of the game, Liverpool dominated Leicester and created plenty of chances. The Reds missed a couple in the first half but a goal by Roberto Firmino gave them the lead before the break.

The second half was closer up to the 71st minute when a penalty for Liverpool was converted by James Milner. That goal broke Leicester and the visitors scored two more through Firmino and Trent-Alexander Arnold to complete the final score of 4-0.

The Englishman also assisted two of Liverpool’s goals and earned the praise of his manager after the match.

The victory opens up a gap of 13 points and a game in hand over Leicester, as well as 14 points over Manchester City. We’ve seen miracles in the English Premier League before, but the Reds are so strong that it looks impossible for them to lose the title.

Liverpool now has two home games against Wolves and Sheffield United by the end of the festive period, while Leicester will visit West Ham and Newcastle.