Mikel Arteta to Decide on Becoming Arsenal Manager Any Moment

A lot of names have been linked with Arsenal ever since the club sacked Unai Emery about two weeks ago. One of the strong favorites is former Gunner Mikel Arteta and it seems he might be on the brink of joining the team.

According to various sources, Arsenal and the Spaniard have been talking for a while now. The board is determined to acquire Arteta’s s services and he is expected to make a decision in the following days.

The former player is currently an assistant coach of Pep Guardiola at Manchester City. He is yet to start his managerial career which is the main reason for Arteta’s hesitation.

Arsenal is currently in a terrible state and might prove to be an impossible job. Furthermore, staying with the reigning champions for several more years could open the door to the same position at the Etihad but under much better circumstances.

Pep Guardiola usually doesn’t prolong his stays, so Arteta might be aiming to become the Manchester city manager in the near future.

There are no guarantees, though, while the opportunity at Arsenal is available right now. Managing such a big club that has been patient with most of its managers in the past might be too big of a temptation for Arteta.

Another advantage is that the majority of the Gunners’ fan base will embrace his appointment and surely give him enough patience. The expectations for the current campaign are low, so Arteta won’t be scrutinized if he doesn’t manage to turn things around right away.

The overall impression is that the Spaniard will take the job but we will find out for sure in the next couple of days.