Southampton Stuns Chelsea on Boxing Day to Win Priceless Three Points

Chelsea’s form in the English Premier League has been inconsistent lately. The home game against Southampton on Thursday was a good opportunity to relieve the pressure by beating a struggling team.

And yet, it was the Saints who came out of this match with all the points. Michael Obafemi gave them a lead in the first half and Nathan Redmond sealed the victory in the second.

Southampton defended with a lot of heart and discipline throughout most of the match. The visitors were tough and Chelsea struggled to create enough chances.

The form of the London side is certainly a worry for the manager Frank Lampard. He probably will be testing the waters in January, now that Chelsea’s transfer ban was lifted.

The Blues icon did a good job developing the youngster but it’s time for the club to reach the next level and new signings might be required.

Lampard himself hinted that the club will be looking to strengthen the current group of players in his post-match interview.

As for Southampton, the team is showing a lot of desire to stay in the English Premier League. The players are obviously behind the manager Ralph Hasenhüttl who almost got sacked by the board.

It seems like the devastating defeat against Leicester woke up Southampton and the Saints have been in fine form ever since. They now sit 14th in the table and will be hoping for a mid-table finish of the campaign.