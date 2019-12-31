Why Borussia Dortmund is the Perfect Place for Erling Haaland

The young Norwegian striker Erling Haaland is one of the hottest properties in European football. The prodigy has scored 29 goals in 27 games this season for Red Bull Salzburg.

He has the potential to become one of the greatest strikers in modern football and it’s no surprise that most top European clubs have been following his development.

Manchester United seemed like the favorite to sign him but Haaland decided to join Borussia Dortmund with a contract that expires in 2024 instead. It was a bit of surprise but this seems like the perfect destination for the young player.

For a start, it’s a club that has ambitions and winning culture but not to an extent that the pressure will be there every game. Haaland will be nurtured and he will have the luxury to be inconsistent initially. The fans and the media won’t scrutinize him like they would in bigger clubs.

If you add the coaching staff that is notorious for working with young players, it’s easy to see why Borussia Dortmund is a great place for Haaland.

He will have the chance to work with specialists that will develop his skills and push him to the next level. Despite all of his success so far, the Norwegian is still raw and could learn a thing or two.

A competitive side such Borussia Dortmund is perfect for him. The team is a regular participant in the UEFA Champions League and fights for the top spots in the German Bundesliga every season.

Haaland will reap all the benefits of playing at the highest level, without suffering the negatives. He can spend a couple of years in Dortmund that will prepare him for the top. A wise decision that could help him fulfill his potential.