Chelsea – Arsenal Betting Preview

There is a round of midweek games in the English Premier League that starts today. In the most anticipated match, Chelsea will host Arsenal at the Stamford Bridge.

The Blues already beat the same opponent about a month ago but it was a close game that could’ve ended differently if it wasn’t for Bernd Leno’s blunder. The Gunners will be eager to avenge the defeat and I will evaluate their chances in this betting preview.

Chelsea

The past two months or so have been inconsistent for Chelsea. The team lost a bunch of games against modest teams and the latest defeat came against Newcastle on the weekend. The Blues had most of the ball but failed to create enough chances and were punished at the end.

I believe that Frank Lampard is running out of fresh legs for several reasons. For a start, the lack of transfers in the summer is hurting the overall quality of the side and the boss simply needs more players.

The latest rumors suggest that Chelsea is after Edinson Cavani and Lampard himself has praised the striker. Even if this one doesn’t go through, I believe we will see some new signings.

The other reason why the Blues have been struggling is related to some of the veteran players like Olivier Giroud and Pedro. For all of his good work with the youngsters, the manager failed to integrate some of the senior squad members and they haven’t contributed at all.

I believe this will be a problem against Arsenal once again, as the Gunners showed a lot of desire in the first clash between the two teams. Chelsea has struggled against disciplined teams recently and Arteta’s version of Arsenal certainly is one.

Arsenal

The Gunners have certainly benefited from the arrival of Mikel Arteta and you can see the change in their structure and attitude. They play with more purpose and clear goals nowadays.

The problem is that the results have been far from ideal. Arsenal is having trouble on both ends of the pitch. The lack of quality in the heart of the defense leads to some preventable goals and scoring is an issue as well.

The rather poor form of Alexandre Lacazette and the suspension of Arsenal’s skipper Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang will hurt the side’s attack. We saw that clearly against Sheffield United on the weekend and I don’t see a reason why it will change against Chelsea.

Chelsea – Arsenal Betting Pick

Arsenal’s problems and Chelsea’s home advantage mean that the Blues are the favorites in this game. And yet, I don’t trust them enough to win at the price of 8/11 or so. I don’t trust Arsenal to deliver a surprise either, as the Gunners have been too unreliable.

Instead, I think that backing the under 2.5 goals option is the best bet out there. Both sides struggle up front and this match could be rather quiet. The price of 6/5 is also excellent, so that’s my final pick.

Pick: Under 2.5 Goals