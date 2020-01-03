English FA Cup 3rd Round Predictions

The English FA Cup 3rd round is here and that means that the teams from the Premier League will join the oldest competition in the world. There are a ton of games this weekend and many of you will likely try their luck with some wagers.

This post will provide several free FA Cup predictions for the upcoming matches in an attempt to help you find success.

Brighton – Sheffield Wednesday Preview and Pick

One of the teams that looked decent during the festive period is Brighton. The side beat Bournemouth and then went on to draw against Chelsea. The Iranian striker Alireza Jahanbakhsh scored in both games, including an amazing overhead kick against the Blues.

His manager Graham Porter is more than pleased and will push hard to keep both him and the experienced Glenn Murray in the side.

The boss certainly will be pleased with the home form of his players and the match against Sheffield Wednesday provides an excellent opportunity to reach the next round of the FA Cup.

The visitors have lost their last three games in the English Championship and have struggled defensively. Their bad streak should continue against Brighton and the price for that to happen is around the 4/5 mark.

Pick: Brighton to Win

Fulham – Aston Villa Preview and Pick

The next match is considered to be one of the closest in the upcoming 3rd round of the FA Cup. Fulham is fighting for a promotion to the Premier League while Aston Villa is trying to stay in the top tier of English football.

The game will be played in London so Fulham will have the home advantage. It’s interesting that both sides share similar strengths and weaknesses.

You expect them to both score and concede in most of their matches. When two teams with a strong attack and vulnerable defence meet, you can expect goals.

That’s why the 13/20 odds for over 2.5 goals seem like the best pick here.

Pick: Over 2.5 Goals

Watford – Tranmere Preview and Pick

After months of struggles and two sacked managers, Watford is finally looking like a team again. The Hornets won three of their last four games in the English Premier League and the new boss Nigel Pearson will be hoping to lead the team to survival.

Confidence will be the key to success and the gaffer will be looking forward to the match against Tranmere. The visitors sit at the bottom of League One and have been in an abysmal form recently.

This should be a comfortable win for Watford and the price for the Hornets to cover the -1 European Handicap is 7/10 which looks good.

Pick: Watford -1 European Handicap