Everything You Need to Know about the 4th Round of the English FA Cup

The 3rd round of the English Premier League ended last night with Arsenal’s victory over Leeds United. Of course, there are several replays left but we already know the draw for the 4th round of the oldest competition in the world.

Here are all the ties:

Watford or Tranmere Rovers vs. Wolverhampton Wanderers or Manchester United

Hull City vs. Chelsea

Southampton vs. Middlesbrough or Tottenham Hotspur

Queens Park Rangers vs. Sheffield Wednesday

Bournemouth vs. Arsenal

Northampton Town vs. Derby County

Brentford vs. Leicester City

Millwall vs. Sheffield United

Reading or Blackpool vs. Cardiff City or Carlisle United

West Ham United vs. West Bromwich Albion

Burnley vs. Norwich City

Bristol Rovers or Coventry City vs. Birmingham City

Manchester City vs. Fulham

Rochdale or Newcastle United vs. Oxford United

Portsmouth vs. Barnsley

Bristol City or Shrewsbury Town vs. Liverpool

As you can see, there are eight replays left and they will take place on January 14th and 15th. The 4th round ties will be played ten days later, on January 25th.

Most Favorites Get an Easy Draw

There weren’t many shockers in the previous round of the FA Cup and most of the leading clubs from the Premier League went through. Manchester United and Tottenham are the exceptions but the Red Devils played Wolverhampton, so the replay there is hardly a surprise.

The draw was kind to the favorites for the 4th round and they all have rather acceptable opponents. Chelsea, Leicester, Liverpool, and Manchester City will all face clubs from lower divisions.

Arsenal, as well as the Spurs and Manchester United, if they go through, will have a slightly tougher task and will likely visit teams from the English Premier League.

However, the likes of Southampton, Bournemouth, and Watford are far from their best and shouldn’t be such a big hurdle on the road to the FA Cup 5th round.

Conclusion

It’s a bit early to say for sure but it looks like we might have at least several of the biggest clubs in the country in the late stages of the FA Cup. The last time a team with more modest means won the trophy was back in 2012-13 when Wigan shocked everyone. The next six seasons belonged to Arsenal, Chelsea, and the two Manchester clubs. By the looks of it, we might once again see a leading club lifting the FA Cup in 2020.