Five Football Games to Watch in Europe This Weekend

If you are a football fan, the upcoming weekend will offer plenty of interesting games. There’s a round of games in Spain, Italy, Germany, and France, while the FA Cup will be played in England.

It can be hard to pick the most exciting encounters, so I’m here to help. Here are the five games that you must watch this weekend.

Borussia Dortmund – FC Koln, Friday, 20:30 GMT

The first game on the list is on Friday night when Borussia Dortmund will host Koln. The match itself will be interesting because the visitors have won four in a row and the home side has been involved in multiple encounters that saw a ton of goals.

However, there is one extra reason to watch this one. Erling Haaland scored a hat-trick for only 23 minutes on the pitch against Augsburg. The kid is flying and he might start for the first time, so the atmosphere will be electric.

Valencia – Barcelona

Quique Setien won his first two games as a Barcelona coach but I wouldn’t give him too much credit for beating Granada at home and barely overcoming a team from Segunda Division B in Copa del Rey.

The boss will have his first true test on Saturday when his players will travel to Valencia. It’s a tricky opponent that knows how to defend and hit on the counter, so we might be in for a treat.

Inter Milan – Cagliari

For most of the season so far, Inter Milan looked like a legit contender for the Italian Serie A crown. The team has hit the first tough period since the start of the campaign and has drawn three of the last five games in the domestic league.

Getting back on track is crucial and Inter is an overwhelming favorite against the struggling Cagliari. The visitors have not won in six consecutive Serie A matches but they were excellent before that.

If Cagliari recovers some form, this one could be a classic.

Eintracht Frankfurt – RB Leipzig

I believe that RB Leipzig is the only team that could beat Bayern Munich for the title in Germany. The side is four points ahead right now and games like the one against Eintracht Frankfurt will be the key to success.

It’s a tricky visit against an unpredictable opponent that already beat the likes of Bayern and Arsenal this season. If RB Leipzig underestimates Eintracht, there will be consequences.

Lille – PSG

I don’t think that PSG will have any problems winning the French title but the team is far from perfect defensively. Lille is one of the sides that can punish every mistake of the reigning champions.

If you add the home advantage, we could see a thrilling game here. Let’s not forget that the champions already had several encounters with five or more goals. I won’t be shocked if the same happens on Sunday against Lille.