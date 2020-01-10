There’s only one team in the modern history of English football that has gone through a whole Premier League season without losing a single game. You probably know that’s Arsene Wenger’s Arsenal of 2003-04.

We thought we would never see such a feat again but we might witness history once again just 16 years later.

There’s a good chunk of the season left but Liverpool has won 19 of the 20 games played so far, drawing the last one against Manchester United. Under such circumstances, it’s hard not to talk about a potential unbeaten season.

There are 18 matches left by the end of this campaign and while every single one of them might end the streak in theory, some will be particularly hard.

This post will be focused on the five games that stand between Liverpool and an unbeaten season in the English Premier League.

Tottenham Away, January 11th

The first big hurdle comes this weekend when Liverpool will have to visit Jose Mourinho’s Tottenham. The Spurs have been unconvincing this season and will be without their injured skipper Harry Kane.

And yet, the team from London still has plenty of quality players and Mourinho is notorious for his ability to nullify stronger sides. If you add the home advantage, this won’t be an easy game for Jurgen Klopp and his men.

Manchester United Home, January 19th

Eight days after the Spurs clash, Liverpool has another tricky fixture. The Reds will welcome Manchester United in one of the most famous derbies in England.

On paper, the Red Devils are too inconsistent and Liverpool should be a massive favorite. However, this is the only team that didn’t lose against the league leaders so far. On top of that, Manchester United has an excellent record against the top EPL teams with wins against Manchester City, Spurs, Chelsea, and Leicester.

That’s enough of a reason to put this match on the list of tough challenges.

Everton Away, March 14th

Liverpool has dominated the local derby against Everton recently and the Toffees have been bad this season. You would expect that the Reds should easily earn at least a draw in this match but there’s another factor to consider.

There’s a potentially crucial Champions League tie against Atletico Madrid just three days earlier. A lot of the Liverpool starters might need a rest and Klopp might be forced to field a weakened side.

That would open the door to Everton and they will do their best to stop the local rival from a historical achievement.

Manchester City Away, April 4th

This is the only game on this list in which Liverpool is not the favorite. The Reds will have to travel to Manchester to face the reigning champions at the beginning of April.

Any away game at the Etihad is a nightmare scenario but Jurgen Klopp is one of the few managers with a positive record versus Pep Guardiola.

I’m sure the Spaniard will be eager to improve the stats when those two meet again in April and he has one of the strongest squads in England.

Arsenal Away, May 2nd

Life can be funny sometimes and if Liverpool is still going strong towards the end of the season, Arsenal will have the chance to defend its record at home. The season has been painful so far for the Gunners but there are signs of change under Mikel Arteta.

The new Arsenal boss has managed to install some discipline and belief in the team only after several weeks. Who knows how far he can take the side in a couple of months?

Even the desire to keep the record should be enough to push the Gunners to another level. Make no mistake, this is going to be a battle and Arsenal will have the home advantage.