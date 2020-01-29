Five Players That Might Have a New Club by the End of January

This January transfer window in European football has been one of the quietest I can remember. There were hardly any blockbuster deals and the potential transfer of Bruno Fernandes from Sporting Lisbon to Manchester United looks like the biggest move that will take place.

There are several days left, though, so we might see other interesting deals. In this post, I take a look at five players that might be playing for another club, once the transfer window is over.

Edinson Cavani, PSG

The attacking power of PSG is such, that a player like Edinson Cavani might be obsolete. The experienced striker is looking for a move away from the French club in order to become a regular starter once again.

There are plenty of top teams that would be interested to sign him, including Chelsea and Manchester United. The English duo is ready to spend a lot of money to get the Uruguayan, but it seems that his heart is elsewhere.

The latest reports suggest that Atletico Madrid will get Cavani at the end. That makes a lot of sense, as Diego Simeone’s team is struggling badly to score enough goals and currently sits outside of the Spanish La Liga top 4.

A proven striker like Cavani could solve the problem and save the season of Atletico Madrid.

Krzysztof Piatek, AC Milan

Another striker that might be one the move in the next couple of days is Krzysztof Piatek. The Polish striker has been inconsistent for AC Milan and the arrival of Zlatan Ibrahimovic might have been the end of the road.

The reports suggest that Hertha Berlin had an offer rejected, while the likes of Chelsea and Tottenham could bid for the player in the next several days.

The Spurs definitely need a typical target man after Harry Kane’s injury, while Chelsea could use another option up front as well.

I don’t see how Piatek will stay in Italy and my best bet would be that he will end with Tottenham.

Olivier Giroud, Chelsea

I’m not sure what happened between Olivier Giroud and Frank Lampard. The Frenchman has been always been a useful player for Arsenal and Chelsea, even when he wasn’t the starting choice.

I believe that Lampard’s failure to find minutes for Giroud is one of his biggest mistakes so far. He could’ve gotten plenty of goals from the French striker who’s a competent target man and an excellent option both as a starter and from the bench.

With the European Championship scheduled for this summer, Giroud will be desperate to find another club and fight for his place in the French squad.

He was linked with Inter earlier in the window, but it seems this deal is off the table now. The surprised candidate for his services now is Tottenham Hotspur.

Giroud seems the perfect stop-gap replacement of Harry Kane but his fate might be related to the previous player on this list.

If Chelsea gets Piatek or another striker, the Blues will likely let Giroud go. If there are no incoming transfers, the big Frenchman might be stuck at the Bridge.

I still believe that the player’s desire to move could be respected and we will see him somewhere else in February.

Pedro, Chelsea

Another veteran that failed to convince Frank Lampard is Pedro. The Spanish forward has spent most of the season so far on the bench and certainly would like a change of scenery.

Considering how rarely Lampard uses him, I don’t see a reason why Chelsea won’t sell him and the player himself is eager to continue his career somewhere else.

AS Roma seems to be interested in a deal and I think this one could go through. Once again, Chelsea’s willingness to sell might be the key to a potential transfer.

Lampard could be reluctant to let Pedro go if there aren’t new arrivals.

Sander Berge, Club Brugge

The last guy I have on my list is Sander Berge. The promising Norwegian has attracted the attention of Sheffield United. The surprise package of the Premier League is willing to smash the club’s record transfer fee to attract the youngster.

I believe this one will go through in the next days, as Chris Wilder already stated earlier that he would like to boost his squad in the transfer window. The manager knows that he needs more quality and depth that Berge could provide.

The speculated transfer fee is around £25 million but that could be a bargain if Berge lives up to his potential.

The youngster has been followed by the likes of Napoli and Liverpool too, but I don’t think he’s ready for such a huge step.

Playing for Sheffield United will provide the perfect platform to develop and prepare for the biggest stage. That one works well for all sides involved, so I believe we will see Berge in Sheffield United very soon.