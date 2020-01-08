Leicester City – Aston Villa Betting Preview and Predictions

The second semifinal of the Carabao Cup will be played today. Leicester City hosts Aston Villa in the first leg, hoping to take a solid advantage. I’m sure the Foxes will be pushing hard and their manager Brendan Rogers will be delighted to have a trophy to show for the team’s efforts this season.

The visitors surely won’t bow down either, as they are only two games away from the magic of Wembley.

Let’s take a look at both teams and what to expect from them.

Leicester City

The home side will be more than confident going into this game. Leicester is the second-best team in the English Premier League since the start of the season.

The defense has been exceptional and Jamie Vardy is leading the Golden Boot race. The perfectly balanced midfield features a star playmaker like James Maddison and the archetypal modern anchorman such as Wilfred Ndidi.

It’s hard to find any weakness in this side and the manager Brendan Rogers has to take a lot of credit.

The gaffer had the luxury to rest most of his still players in the FA Cup clash against Wigan and still win. His main men will be fresh and ready for the upcoming challenge.

Aston Villa

There’s little doubt that Aston Villa’s main priority this season would be to survive in the English Premier League. The team is currently just above the relegation zone and the campaign has been inconsistent.

The main problem of the side is the defense, as Villa has conceded 37 times in 21 games so far. That’s the second-worst record in the EPL, only behind last-placed Watford. On the bright side, the team from Birmingham has the best attack from the bottom half of the table.

The manager Dean Smith also rested most of his key players in the FA Cup but Aston Villa lost against Fulham. That’s hardly a tragedy, though, because the team’s focus will be targeted towards the upcoming EFL Cup semifinal and the EPL.

Leicester City – Aston Villa Betting Pick

The bookmakers see Leicester City as the big favorite in this first leg and I couldn’t agree more. The Foxes are flying right now and will have the home advantage. They didn’t need it in the EPL earlier this season, as they beat Villa on their own ground by 4-1.

I won’t be shocked to see a similar result today. Leicester will be looking for a decisive advantage before the return leg. The price for the home side to win by more than one goal stands at 8/11 and that’s the best pick available.

Betting Pick: Leicester City -1 European Handicap