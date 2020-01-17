Liverpool – Manchester United Betting Preview

There’s little doubt that the game between Liverpool and Manchester United is the most anticipated English match of the weekend. The Premier League leaders will face the only team that they didn’t beat so far in the campaign.

Let’s take a look at both sides and see if there are any interesting bets available.

Liverpool

After going painfully close to the title last season, Liverpool has improved further and it seems like nothing can stop the side from winning the English Premier League this term.

The Reds have the best defense in the whole league and a formidable attacking trio. The likes of Mane, Salah and Firmino are devastating but the danger can come from every player on the pitch.

The full-backs are constantly pushing forward and the central defenders provide an aerial threat from set pieces. This team simply doesn’t have a weak link.

On top of that, Liverpool has been relatively lucky and no major player has been out with an injury for too long. That certainly helps Jurgen Klopp and the German has been managing the squad masterfully.

Perhaps the biggest evidence of Liverpool’s quality is that the Reds win comfortably even when they are far from their best.

Manchester United

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer managed to earn a permanent contract at Manchester United but the boss has been struggling in his second season. The team has been inconsistent and often loses points against clubs from the bottom of the half.

On the bright side, Manchester United’s record is excellent against the top teams of the English Premier League. That’s the only side that didn’t lose against Liverpool but there were also wins against Spurs, Chelsea, Leicester, and Manchester City.

That makes the Red Devils a dangerous opponent that shouldn’t be underestimated.

Unfortunately for Solskjaer, Marcus Rashford will most likely miss the derby after he got injured in the match against Wolverhampton on Wednesday.

The FA Cup replay was tough and the manager had to use some of his key players, so they might be slightly tired.

Liverpool – Manchester United Prediction and Betting Pick

Liverpool is obviously the big favorite here and the bookmakers agree. The price for the hosts to win is set at 4/11 in most places and that’s laughable.

If you are going to bet on the match result, going after the 15/2 available for United is the better idea. I believe there is value in such a wager but the probability for success is too low for my taste.

That’s why I have another suggestion for you. Liverpool has the best defense in the league and Manchester United relies on a conservative approach in the derbies.

That should lead to a cagey affair without many chances. The price for under 2.5 goals currently stands at 11/10 and that looks excellent.

Betting Pick: Under 2.5 Goals