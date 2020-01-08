NFL Playoff Predictions for the Four Divisional Games

After a crazy Wild Card Weekend that lived up to its name, the NFL playoffs move onto round two.

The Divisional Round pushes the league’s very best teams into the postseason tournament, with the likes of the 49ers, Packers, Ravens and Chiefs getting their first taste of do-or-die football this year.

Here’s a quick look at all four Divisional Round playoff games and which teams may be best poised to emerge with the win.

Minnesota Vikings vs. San Francisco 49ers Prediction

Kirk Cousins took down the Saints in New Orleans last week, earning his first ever playoff victory. My guess is Vikings fans “liked that” and now Minnesota will move onto the Bay Area, where the daunting Niners await.

Minnesota has the tools to pull off the upset, but the 49ers are a different monster and they play their best ball at home. Well rested and simply loaded with more talent, San Francisco feels like one of the easiest round two NFL picks.

Prediction: 49ers 31, Vikings 27

Tennessee Titans vs. Baltimore Ravens Prediction

Derrick Henry did his best “Beast Mode” impression in round one of the playoffs, bulldozing the defending champion Patriots en route to 200+ all-purpose yards.

Betting against New England was a scary proposition for most, but even the mighty have to fall. With a week off and potentially some rust to rid of, it’s worth wondering if the Baltimore Ravens will get it right where the Pats failed.

Tennessee’s defense and smash-mouth running game give them a chance, but the better team should prevail.

Prediction: Ravens 23, Titans 20

Houston Texans vs. Kansas City Chiefs Prediction

Deshaun Watson and the Texans denied a disaster ending in round one, as they came back from a 16-point hole and beat the Bills in overtime. Houston is more flash than substance, but they head into Arrowhead Stadium to take on a Chiefs team they beat earlier this year.

I’ll give the Texans a nod for winning last week, but beating a well-rested Andy Reid team on the road is a tall order. Patrick Mahomes should carve up the Texans in what should be a bit of a shootout.

Prediction: Chiefs 34, Texans 27

Seattle Seahawks vs. Green Bay Packers Prediction

Lastly, we have the 13-3 Packers making their return to the playoffs after a two-year absence. They got here on the heels of numerous close wins and perhaps a lot of luck, though.

Seattle is banged up and less talented, but Russell Wilson’s never-say-die persona keeps them afloat. The Seahawks also have more experience and an emerging star receiver in D.K. Metcalf.

Green Bay should win here, but it’ll in classic Packers fashion they’ll again fail early in postseason play yet again.

Prediction: Seahawks 21, Packers 17

