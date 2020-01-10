Spanish Super Cup Final Real Madrid – Atletico Madrid Betting Preview and Prediction

The Sunday final of the Spanish Super Cup will feature the teams of Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid. Los Blancos comfortably beat Valencia on Thursday while their city rival eliminated Barcelona in a breathtaking encounter on the next day.

This betting preview will dissect both sides and provide a betting pick based on the latest odds by the leading bookmakers online.

Real Madrid

The expectations were that Real Madrid will have trouble against Valencia in the semifinal, especially since Zinedine Zidane decided to rest some of his main players. That wasn’t a problem for the side, as the two goals in the first half gave them a comfortable lead.

The priority after the break was to control the tempo and contain Valencia. The game plan was completed flawlessly and Real Madrid even managed to keep some energy for the final on Sunday.

The team has been more balanced than Atletico Madrid in general, thanks to its better attack. The problem is that Gareth Bale, Eden Hazard, Karim Benzema, and Marco Asensio are all out for the upcoming match.

That wasn’t a problem against Valencia but Atletico Madrid has a much stronger defense.

Atletico Madrid

For a moment, it seemed like Atletico Madrid was going home early in the clash against Barcelona. After a goalless first half, Diego Simeone and his men were down 2-1 in the second.

They managed to pull themselves and score twice in the last 10 minutes to book a clash against Real Madrid in the final.

Atletico Madrid will be confident that the defense should hold, with so many injuries for the opposition. And yet, Real Madrid had an easier game, rotated some key players, and had one more day to rest.

Betting Odds and Prediction

The bookmakers believe that Real Madrid is a slight favorite in this match, most likely because the team should be fresher for the final. I don’t think that’s the best bet out there, though.

Atletico Madrid should be tired after the Barcelona tie while Real Madrid is without several key players up front. The price of 4/5 for under 2.5 goals seems tempting and that’s my final betting pick for the Spanish Super Cup final.

Final pick: Under 2.5 Goals