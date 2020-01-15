Three Transfers That Are Bound to Happen in January

The January transfer window is full of speculations and some of them are completely made up. Others, though, are likely to go through and this post is dedicated to three moves that seem bound to happen by the end of the month.

Christian Eriksen to Inter Milan

Many expected to see Eriksen sold last summer because the Danish playmaker didn’t sign a new contract with the Spurs. His current deal expires in June, so if Tottenham doesn’t sell now, Eriksen will be gone for free after the season ends.

The player has been inconsistent on the pitch this year and his head is obviously not there. Even Jose Mourinho highlighted the problem in a recent interview, so the Spurs are ready to sell.

Inter Milan is the most likely buyer, as both the club and Eriksen are keen on the move. The midfielder will help the title bid of the Italians and restart his career in a team that’s on the rise.

It won’t be a shocker if the deal goes through this weekend.

Bruno Fernandes to Manchester United

Manchester United is in a dire need of reinforcements in midfield and Bruno Fernandes seems desperate to make the move to a club of this calibre. The reports from Portugal suggest that the player requested a transfer to the Red Devils and can’t wait to go to England.

The only problem right now is the transfer free. Sporting Lisbon is in a strong position and demands a lot of money. That’s understandable, as Fernandes is under contract by 2023 and he is just entering the prime of his career.

The release clause in his deal is for €100 million (£85.4 million) and his current employer will be expecting an amount that’s not far off.

And yet, Manchester United is one of the richest clubs in the world, so a deal looks imminent. The Red Devils should get their man by the end of January but it will probably go down to the wire.

Olivier Giroud to Inter Milan

Inter Milan is likely to sign another proven player from the English Premier League in January and that’s Olivier Giroud. The French striker needs more playing time to earn a place in his country’s squad for the European Championship in the summer.

He is not getting that at Chelsea and Inter Milan needs more firepower up front to compete with Juventus and Lazio in Serie A.

The big question here is if this is the right move for Giroud, considering the form of Romelu Lukaku and Lautaro Martinez. The Frenchman probably received assurance by Antonio Conte that he will be given a fair chance to impress.

If that’s the case, I don’t see a reason why Giroud won’t join Inter Milan in the winter transfer window.