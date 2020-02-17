Chelsea – Manchester United Betting Preview and Analysis

Chelsea will host Manchester United on Monday night and the game will be crucial for both sides. If the Blues win, they will open a healthy gap in the race for next season’s Champions League in the wake of Manchester City’s ban.

A defeat would send Chelsea in the middle of a tough battle with Manchester United, Tottenham, Arsenal and a bunch of other teams.

The Red Devils’ are among the many clubs that might take advantage of City’s troubles, so getting a result here is critical too.

With that in mind, let’s take a look at both sides.

Chelsea

After the bright start, Chelsea has become one of the most inconsistent teams in the English Premier League. The side is suffering on both ends of the pitch and I believe the main reason is the lack of experience.

The manager doesn’t have enough of it and the core of the team doesn’t either. The Blues will need more from Frank Lampard in terms of rotating the squad and they have to improve their depth.

The incoming Hakim Ziyech is certainly a step in the right direction, but he will finish the season with Ajax. Lampard will have to find a way to improve now without him. The Blues don’t know how to unlock teams that defend deep and their confidence struggles when they don’t score.

Considering the way Manchester United plays in the away games against strong teams this season, this might a tough matchup for Chelsea.

Manchester United

If there’s a bright side of United’s season so far, it’s the performance in games like this one. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer usually manages to find the right balance, sending five defenders out there and protecting them well from midfield.

That opens the door to counters and Manchester United has recorded several respected results from such a position.

The team is without Marcus Rashford and Paul Pogba but this wasn’t a problem against Manchester City in the Carabao Cup. The key to success lies in the likes of Matic and Fred. If they can help the defense and find good opportunities to start fast counters, Manchester United could be lethal.

Conclusion and Betting Prediction

Both teams have a lot of issues, but it seems that the home advantage and United’s long injury list were enough reasons for most betting sites to give Chelsea the edge.

I’m not sure I agree with such an assessment. System-wise, this is a terrible matchup for the Blues. They will have to play against a compact defense that won’t leave much space to the attacking players of the hosts. On top of that, Manchester United has the players to punish every mistake at the back. I believe that the value lies in the odds for the Red Devils and that’s why I back them to win this one. You can find prices around the 4.00 mark which is excellent news.