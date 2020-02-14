Three Potential Surprises in European Football for the Upcoming Weekend

I know that a lot of you like to bet on the top European football leagues during the weekend. It’s part of the whole experience, watching the games and placing a wager or two. That’s why I occasionally share my predictions.

That’s what I’m about to do in this post, but I decided to take a different angle today. I believe that some of the bets with the most value often go under the radar. I’m talking about potential surprises that not many people back because most gamblers go after the favorites.

If you want to try something different, here are three potential surprises in European football in the upcoming weekend.

Eintracht Frankfurt to Beat Borussia Dortmund

The hype surrounding Borussia Dortmund’s attacking potential is unreal. The team has scored a total of 18 goals in the past four Bundesliga games and Erling Haaland has added even more firepower up front.

It’s the most potent attack in Germany, but the defense of the team is simply abysmal. The defeat against Bayer Leverkusen in the previous round showcased how vulnerable Borussia Dortmund is at the back.

This is a team that leaks too many goals and the next opponent is a tricky one. Eintracht Frankfurt already beat Bayern, Arsenal, RB Leipzig (twice), and Bayer Leverkusen this season. In fact, this is the team that technically “sacked” Niko Kovac and Unai Emery.

Obviously, Eintracht Frankfurt knows how to make the best out of the role of the underdog. If you add the fact that Borussia Dortmund will have one eye on the upcoming UEFA Champions League against PSG on Tuesday, I think a shocking away victory might be on the cards.

The price for the visitors goes up to 6.50 in certain bookmakers, so it’s certainly worth a shot.

Getafe to Beat Barcelona

If you thought that my first pick was surprising, I’m sure you will find this one nothing short of outrageous. Simply put, I don’t think Barcelona is very good under Quique Setien. The team keeps a lot of the ball, but doesn’t do much with it and allows a lot of counters.

Getafe has registered 4 wins in a row in the Spanish La Liga, so this is a team full of confidence. The defense of the visitors is solid and they haven’t conceded in a while.

I expect them to sit deep and frustrate the reigning champions. At the same time, Getafe has some lethal players up front and they will be ready to punish every mistake.

After all, this is a clash between the second and third-best teams in the Spanish La Liga. It should be much closer than the odds suggest, so the price of 7.50 for Getafe to steal the victory is far too high.

Cagliari to Beat Napoli

The last match on the list of potential surprises is not that shocking, but I still believe most people would go against my prediction. Cagliari will host Napoli in the Italian Serie A and the visitors are the favorites in this encounter.

They have improved dramatically since Carlo Ancelotti was sacked, but I still have my doubts. Napoli lost against Lecce last week and had a lot of problems against Sampdoria too.

The team is still inconsistent and should carry some fatigue after facing Inter in Coppa Italia on Wednesday. Napoli did win this match, so the morale will be high, but I believe the players are somewhat demotivated for Serie A.

The club is too far behind both the Champions League and Europa League spots, so the domestic cup and this year’s Champions League are the main priorities.

Cagliari is a team that could take advantage. The side has struggled recently, but still has plenty of firepower up front and that could be enough against the shaky Napoli defense.

Final Thoughts

If you intend to follow my predictions for potential surprises in the upcoming weekend, I recommend you to only stick to small wagers. While I’m confident that each pick above represents good value, the probability for each is not that big.

There is another approach you could follow and it would be to pick a different market. For example, you can go for the double chance option or something similar. That will increase your chances of success, but the prices will be significantly lower.