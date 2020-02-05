Tottenham Hotspur vs. Southampton FA Cup Replay Betting Predictions and Analysis

The FA Cup replays produced plenty of action on Tuesday night. Liverpool’s youngsters managed to beat Shrewsbury, while two games had to be decided after penalty shootouts. It was a lot of fun and we have arguably the most exciting clash, at least on paper, today.

Tottenham will host Southampton after both sides went for it in the first match but ultimately failed to produce a winner.

It’s interesting to see how both managers approach this one, as this will be the key to any betting prediction.

Tottenham Hotspur

The morale of the Spurs will certainly be off the charts after a prestigious victory over Manchester City on Sunday. The team weathered the early storm and patiently waited for the best time to strike.

On top of that, the new signing Steven Bergwijn scored an excellent opener and that should give the youngster plenty of confidence going forward.

I believe he might start the game today, as well as many other key players. Jose Mourinho sent a strong team in the first leg and there’s no reason to believe he will change his strategy. Especially since the Spurs have no game on the weekend.

Another reason to expect a solid starting lineup is a recent interview about the FA Cup in which the Special One mentioned that he wants to win the tournament again.

I believe that we will see another game that will showcase the new Spurs. The hosts will play with a lot of discipline at the back and make sure there are no mistakes.

They will stay direct on the other end of the pitch and try to capitalize on any error by Southampton.

Southampton

The season of the Saints wasn’t going well, but the board and the supporters stood behind the manager Ralph Hasenhuttl. The boss managed to turn it around and the Saints are now in a solid position in the league.

The Austrian even could afford to start plenty of key players against Tottenham in the first game. I have the feeling he might be a bit more cautious in the second tie, though.

The home advantage is no longer there and Southampton will be among the teams that won’t start their break this weekend. The Saints will play Burnley at home on Sunday and a victory there would cement their place in the middle of the Premier League table.

Conclusion and Prediction

I believe that the home advantage, the confidence from the win against Manchester City and the upcoming free weekend give the edge to the Spurs in this match. The smart decision for Hasenhuttl would be to rest at least several players and that will make a difference.

The odds for Tottenham to win this one are around 8/11 in most bookmakers. That’s a solid price under the circumstances and enough for me to recommend backing Spurs as the best bet for this match.

Prediction: Tottenham to Win