What’s the Future of Kylian Mbappe and Where Will He Play Next Season?

There’s little doubt that Kylian Mbappe is one of the most talented players in modern football. Ever since his days in Monaco, the forward has been lethal. He has the pace, technique and composure to compete with Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo.



Sometimes, it’s easy to forget that Mbappe turned 21 less than two months ago and the future is ahead of him. The youngster already has more than 100 goals at a senior level and if he stays fit, the sky is the limit.

As a result, all of the top clubs in Europe want to sign him. His recent row with the PSH head coach only fueled the speculation that Mbappe will leave in the summer.

In this post, I will explore the different options in front of him and share my prediction of what will happen.

Staying in PSG

Kylian Mbappe is under contract with PSG until June 2022. This means that the club is not in a rush to sell the player in the upcoming summer and could try to keep him instead.

Since another star of the French giant, Neymar Jr. might be leaving, the side will be even more motivated to keep Mbappe. On top of that, it’s not like PSG needs money.

The problem is that the players have a lot of power in modern football. If the forward wants to move, he will easily force a transfer by going public and sitting out of practice.

That would ruin the morale of the whole club and I’m sure that neither Thomas Tuchel nor the board would want that.

It’s not impossible for Mbappe to stay with PSG another season, but I’m certain he will eventually leave the club. Whether it happens in 2020 or 2021 is another story.

Moving to Spain

The Spanish giants Barcelona and Real Madrid are always chasing the best attacking players in the world and Mbappe is not an exception. Both sides have proven they have the resources to pull off such a move, but the question is if the player would want to go there.

I don’t think that Mbappe will be interested in Barcelona, as long as Messi is there. The youngster is eager to be the superstar and leader of the team. That can’t happen when you play alongside a man who’s considered the best in the history of the sport by many.

Real Madrid is another story, though. The club has been struggling to replace Cristiano Ronaldo and Mbappe might be the perfect man for the job. The money won’t be an issue, as Real always finds a way to gather enough cash for such resources.

Moving to England

There are several English teams that seem interested in Kylian Mbappe. The likes of Manchester City and Liverpool are monitoring the situation.

The reigning champions will need a new star man up front soon, as Sergio Aguero is on the wrong end of 30. Mbappe will fit the bill nicely, but City’s performance this season might hurt the club’s chances.

That’s where Liverpool comes into play. The Reds are arguably the best team in the world right now and the Frenchman might be tempted by that fact.

On the other hand, I’m not sure if the club will be willing to spend a fortune to attract a forward who has a questionable ego. The trio of Mane, Salah and Firmino is more than enough and I don’t think it will be wise to risk upsetting the current balance.

Conclusion

All things considered, I see only one club that could sign Mbappe in the summer and that’s Real Madrid. The rest of the options come with various complications. That’s why I won’t be surprised to see the player in Madrid next season.

The alternative would be for Mbappe to stay patient and see what happens. He is no rush to leave PSG and the team will keep winning trophies, that’s beyond any doubt. The wise move would be to wait for another year and carefully pick the next destination.