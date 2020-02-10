Who Will Win the German Bundesliga Title?

This season has brought a breath of fresh air in the German Bundesliga. Bayern Munich has been far from invisible and we have a genuine title fight on our hands.

Sure, the reigning champions are once again leading the race, but at least three teams are close enough at this point of the season.

Bayern has 43 points, RB Leipzig sits second with 42, Borussia Dortmund is with 39. Borussia Monchengladbach also has 39 and a game in hand after this Sunday’s clash against Koln was postponed.

As you can see, Bayern’s lead at the top is as slim as it gets. There are thirteen games left by the end of the season and every mistake counts.

Let’s take a look at all team and try to evaluate their chances to lift the trophy.

Bayern Munich

The main reason why Bayern Munich has failed to build a bigger lead is the poor start of the season. The club was struggling under Niko Kovac and only improved after the head coach was fired. The champions have been much better with Hansi Flick at the helm and will be confident that they can retain the Bundesliga crown.

They have the second-best attack and the best defense in the league, as well as the strongest squad in terms of both depth and quality.

However, Bayern Munich is still part of the UEFA Champions League. The team will face Chelsea in the round of 16 and could potentially play more tough games by the end of the season.

The squad will be stretched and it could affect Bayern’s performance in the Bundesliga.

RB Leipzig

Just three rounds ago, RB Leipzig was leading the Bundesliga and even had a decent advantage over Bayern Munich. The burden of being a favorite obviously affected the team and it lost against Eintracht Frankfurt.

The start of the next game against Borussia Monchengladbach was also shaky and RB Leipzig was 2-0 down at home. That’s when the side remembered how to play well again to earn a point.

I’m sure that RB Leipzig will rue the points lost in those two games and the team had several golden opportunities to make up for that by beating Bayern in Munich this Sunday.

The visitors survived the early storm and created a couple of good chances in the second half of the derby, but failed to convert any of them.

The 0-0 draw was not a bad result by any means, but RB Leipzig probably should’ve won the crucial encounter. Nothing is lost, though, as the team is only a point behind the leaders.

The big question for head coach Julian Nagelsmann is what to do with the Champions League. If RB Leipzig pushes hard on both fronts, it could ruin the club’s chances to achieve something this season.

On the other hand, you can’t ignore the biggest European tournament. I don’t think that RB Leipzig has the depth to fight that many battles

The team face Tottenham in the next round and a defeat against the Spurs in the UCL might be a blessing in disguise.

Borussia Dortmund

The expectations were high before the beginning of the season and Borussia Dortmund’s attack has certainly delivered. The problem is that the club is leaking too many goals on the other end of the pitch.

This week’s match against Bayer Leverkusen was the perfect example. Dortmund scored three times away from home against one of the best teams in the league and still lost at the end.

You simply can’t win the title when you concede so many goals. The club also has to play in the Champions League and I honestly don’t see how Borussia Dortmund can finish above Bayern Munich.

Borussia Monchengladbach

One of the pleasant surprises of the German Bundesliga this season is Borussia Monchengladbach. The team was leading the competition for a while, but lost a bit of steam in the winter.

Many expected that this would be the end of Gladbach’s title bid, but a win against Bayern Munich and several good results after that kept the side’s hopes alive.

The club has been extremely efficient since the start of the season and managed to win many games without dominating them. On top of that, Borussia Monchengladbach is the only contender that doesn’t have to play in the Champions League.

Many people underestimate the side’s chances, but I’m not sure that we should underestimate Marco Rose and his players.

Conclusion

Bayern Munich is the favorite for the Bundesliga title, but there are two teams that can genuinely challenge the reigning champions. RB Leipzig has the players and the coach to go all the way, if the team is knocked out of the Champions League in the next round.

The other side that could upset the odds if Borussia Monchengladbach. The club is refusing to give up and the lack of other engagements might be crucial at the end.

Whatever happens, we have one of the most exciting Bundesliga battles in years, so let’s enjoy it!