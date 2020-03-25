Belarusian Premier League Betting Picks and Predictions, Round 2

There’s not much football left these days and the only European competition still going is the Belarusian Premier League. I’m sure that many of you will be tempted to place a wager on the games despite the lack of any knowledge whatsoever.

If you fall into this group, I’m here to help with my best picks for the upcoming weekend. Let’s take a look.

FC Minsk to Beat Dinamo Minsk

The derby of Minsk is the first game on my list. Most bookmakers expect Dinamo to beat FC Minsk in this one, as this is the team with more history and ambition.

And yet, the display of both sides in the opening round of the Belarusian Premier League suggests we might see a surprise. FC Minsk showed excellent efficiency in front of goal, while Dinamo failed to overcome the resistance of newcomers Ruh Brest at home.

That gives me enough of a reason to think that the price of 3.80 for the home team is way too high. You can learn more about the game from this betting preview.

BATE Borisov to Beat Slavia Mozir

Next in line is the big favorite in the league. Everyone expects BATE Borisov to finish in the first place, but the team started with a loss against Energetik-BGU last week. It was a shocking result and one that will push BATE to look for the victory against Slavia Mozir even harder.

The hosts don’t have the players to put a proper fight, in my opinion. The price of 1.50 or so might look short, but I think it still represents good value. If you want more details for this match, I recommend you to check the following analysis.

Ruh Brest to Draw Energetik-BGU

I don’t usually like to pick the draw but I struggle to separate the two sides in this one. Both Ruh Brest and Energetik-BGU had a flying start last week and will be looking to build on that. The visitors are the better side, but Ruh Brest will be full of confidence after beating Dinamo Minsk.

I think it will be a tight game and since both teams will be satisfied with a point, this is the natural betting pick. This preview of the match agrees with my opinion and provides more detailed reasoning for those of you who need it.