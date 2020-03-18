Three Teams That Might Benefit from the Postponement of Euro 2020

I think it was inevitable for the governing bodies of football to move Euro 2020 to the next year. The coronavirus outbreak completely changed all the plans UEFA and the national federations had for the upcoming months.

Football is simply not important right now, so that’s the reasonable decision. I’m sure that some fans won’t be happy, but there are several countries that might benefit from the situation. Let’s look at them.

France

The 2018 World Cup winner France was one of the favorites for Euro 2020 but the country actually had several problems. For a start, Paul Pogba’s prolonged injury and uncertain future at Manchester United were a concern for Didier Deschamps.

The midfielder was instrumental in Russia two years ago and we had no clue if he was even going to play this summer. Pogba has been out for what seems like forever, but he will now more than enough time to recover for the European Championship.

There are other benefits for France, like Antoine Griezmann’s form since joining Barcelona. The speedy forward has been far from his best and another year could change that completely.

Finally, it must be mentioned that France is in a group with Cristiano Ronaldo’s Portugal. The Juventus forward was hoping for one last big performance at such a stage, but he’s already 35 and his age is starting to show. Another year might contribute to his decline and that could weaken Portugal.

England

Another nation that had high hopes for 2020 but might be happy to wait for another year is England. The country’s skipper Harry Kane and Marcus Rashford were both questionable for the European Championship because of injuries.

In theory, both should’ve been back in time but after a lengthy spell on the sidelines. You never know if the player will recover properly after months of absence and what his form will be.

That’s why another year or so could work in England’s favor. The duo will have more than enough time to return and build match fitness for the tournament.

The Netherlands

While Kane and Rashford’s recovery was in doubt, Memphis Depay and Donyell Malen were certainly out of Euro 2020. The two Dutch youngsters were Ronald Koeman’s first and second option for the wide forward positions.

Both players tore their ACL and the head coach knew he was in trouble when that happened. While Koeman has certainly lifted the Netherlands, he has to work with a rather short squad and missing one or two key players would be a huge problem.

The whole country will be hoping that postponing Euro 2020 will provide enough time for the duo to recover and return to top shape for the finals.