Mirandes vs. Real Sociedad Betting Preview and Prediction

Most people will be watching the games from the English FA Cup today, but I believe that the Spanish Copa del Rey offers the most exciting match on Wednesday. The brave Mirandes has knocked out a bunch of elite opponents to reach the semis and will be looking to add the scalp of Real Sociedad to the list.

The first leg was won by the La Liga side, but only by 2-1 and Mirandes will have the home advantage in the return game. The away goals rule is in place at this stage of Copa del Rey and the second-tier club already beat the likes of Sevilla and Villareal at home.

I’ve watched those games and I can tell that Mirandes means business! That’s why I decided to share my betting preview and predictions for the upcoming clash. Let’s look at both sides.

Mirandes

I honestly love what Mirandes has been doing in Copa del Rey. The games against Celta, Sevilla, and Villareal were breathtaking. A quick look at the results of the side in all competitions will confirm that Mirandes is a team that relies on the attack.

The club concedes a lot of goals, but is prolific on the other end as well. Mirandes always tries to attack and we saw that in the cup. Even when the team is leading and there are only several minutes left, the players try to hit the opponent on the counter, instead of wasting time.

Real Sociedad experienced that first hand in the first leg. I’m sure that the team expected a solid advantage and not a fragile 2-1 lead, so the tie is wide open.

Real Sociedad

I think the Real Sociedad’s players have no illusions that the game on Wednesday will be anything else but a true battle. The hosts will throw everything at them and the Basques are not exactly experts when it comes to defending.

Their true strength is on the end of the pitch and I don’t think that Real Sociedad will sit back and protect the lead from the first leg. The side beat Valladolid on the weekend and Martin Odegaard was substituted earlier than usual to get some rest for the clash against Mirandes.

I expect an aggressive approach by Real Sociedad in the pursuit of an early goal that will put the team in firm control over the tie.

Betting Prediction and Pick

It would be foolish to exclude any possible outcome here. Both teams can score goals and struggle at defending, so they will have chances. I think that the first to find the net will have a huge advantage here, but I have no idea which team will succeed.

I believe that the tie is closer than most people think and I wouldn’t dare to pick a winner. I think I will go for the over 2.5 goals option instead. Most of the home games of Mirandes see a ton of chances for both sides and Real Sociedad is a team that can attack.

Under such circumstances, the price of 1.70 for over 2.5 goals looks like the best wager on the market.