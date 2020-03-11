PSG – Borussia Dortmund Betting Preview and Prediction

The coronavirus epidemic has brought a lot of chaos in Europe and football was affected as well. I already shared a couple of posts on the topic, so I won’t go into too many details here.

What’s important is that tonight’s UEFA Champions League game between PSG and Borussia Dortmund will be played behind closed doors. I share my views on the potential effects on this betting preview of the match.

Before I start, let me remind you that the first game between those two ended with a 2-1 victory for the Germans after a brace by Erling Haaland.

PSG

The French champions have been trying to win the Champions League for the past several years, but have failed on every attempt. PSG is yet to even reach the final of the competition and the signs are not good this season either.

The defense was far from impressive in the first round against Borussia Dortmund and the overall atmosphere is chaotic. The future of Mbappe and Neymar is unclear, there are constant rumours and the Brazilian has been below par.

If you add the lack of fans for this one and some missing players, it doesn’t look good. Marco Verratti and Thomas Meunier are suspended, Anders Herrera is injured and several other members of the squad are doubtful.

The team desperately needs a strong performance from the attacking players to eliminate Borussia Dortmund. On the bright side, the German defense is shaky, so PSG should be able to create chances.

Borussia Dortmund

I don’t think that anyone in Borussia Dortmund is planning around keeping a clean sheet on Wednesday. This team can’t defend properly, so the main target will be to punish PSG on the other end of the pitch.

The injured captain Marco Reus is out of this match, but the rest of Dortmund’s stars should be available. Jadon Sancho, Haaland, and Hazard are all more than capable of scoring goals, so the Germans will be looking to attack on every opportunity.

Unless Borussia goes behind early, I think that the team has a huge advantage. It can afford to apply a moderately conservative system and hit PSG on the counter. The will be a lot of space available and the visitors have the players to exploit it.

Betting Prediction

Most bookmakers give PSG the edge here and expect a victory for the French champions. They also offer low odds for over 2.5 goals and that’s normal. I don’t think that any of the teams can keep a clean sheet here.

It could be a shootout and while PSG has the better attacking players on paper, the absence of Verratti and Herrera in the middle could hurt the team’s ability to win the ball early and distribute it quickly. That’s why I believe that Dortmund might have more chances and the Germans have a shot at winning. The price for them is around the 4.00 mark and that’s good enough for me to go for an away victory.