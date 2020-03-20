Three Football Stars That Might Change Clubs in the Summer

Football might be on pause in Europe right now, but the speculations about the future transfers haven’t stopped. It seems that many players might be switching clubs in the summer, including some of the biggest stars of the sport.

I’m not usually a big fan of going through rumours, but there’s hardly much else to do right now, so let’s take a look at five stars that might be on their way out.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Arsenal

The Arsenal skipper Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has stated on multiple occasions that he is proud to wear the shirt and his manager Mikel Arteta has expressed a strong desire to keep the talismanic striker.

And yet, it’s hard to see how the star will stay with the Gunners. His contract is set to expire in 2021 and there are no signs that he will extend his deal. That puts Arsenal in danger of losing Auba for free in only a year.

Another reason to believe that he might go is the lack of Champions League football. It looks really hard right for Arsenal to finish fourth at this point. That means that the team will probably have to cut the wage bill and Aubameyang is one of the biggest earners.

On top of that, the player is on the wrong end of 30 and will certainly want to add more trophies to his legacy while he’s still at the peak of his career.

Many top clubs will be lurking around Auba, with Manchester United reportedly after the striker. I’m not sure Arsenal will agree for him to stay in England, though, so I actually think that the Gabonese star will end up somewhere else.

Neymar, PSG

The next one is hardly a shocker. Neymar has flirted with both Barcelona and Real Madrid in the past. He somehow stayed with PSG last summer, but I don’t think he will be there for the next season.

The Brazilian hasn’t been at his best and looked disinterested at times in the 2019-20 campaign. On top of that, PSG is trying to keep Kylian Mbappe and getting rid of Neymar’s insane wages could certainly help.

The most likely destination is Spain and Barcelona is considered the favorite for Neymar’s services. Let’s not forget that his first stint there brought a lot of success and Lionel Messi wants the Brazilian back as his partner up front.

Paul Pogba, Manchester United

Another superstar that seems bound to leave is Paul Pogba. The Frenchman’s future at Manchester United has been uncertain for so long now. His agent Mino Raiola hasn’t been helpful with the many comments targeting the club’s ambition.

If you add the arrival of Bruno Fernandes, it’s hard to see how Pogba will stay. The midfielder has failed to settle and it might be for the best for both him and the club for the Frenchman to move on. The likes of Real Madrid and Juventus have been linked with the star and both destinations make sense.

Jadon Sancho, Borussia Dortmund

There’s little doubt that almost every top club in Europe will be after Jadon Sancho. The English forward has been devastating for Borussia Dortmund and his current value is off the charts. Funny enough, the German side might not need him that much, with Erling Haaland, Julian Brandt and Thorgan Hazard in the squad.

The team could decide to sell Sancho in order to keep the trio and invest in other areas of the pitch. The defense of the side certainly needs improvement right and a nine-figure transfer fee can help a lot.

Plenty of English clubs will be happy to pay that and the likes of Chelsea, Manchester City and Manchester United are leading the chase. I believe that Sancho will be tempted to come home too, so I expect to see him in the Premier League soon.

Mo Salah, Liverpool

I don’t buy this one, to be honest, but there are plenty of rumors that Mohamed Salah might leave Liverpool this summer. The Egyptian forward has been part of a stunning trio, but might be looking for a new challenge.

The only reason there might be some truth here is related to Salah’s clash with Saido Mane early that season. He hasn’t been at his best since and there might be some conflict there, covered by Liverpool’s winning streak.

When everything is going fine, it’s easy to forget about any potential problems. However, the side did lose some momentum after going out of the Champions League, so this might have opened some old wounds.

If that’s the case, Salah could end up in Real Madrid or another one of the top clubs in Europe.