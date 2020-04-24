Belarusian Premier League Betting Tips for Round 6

The Belarusian Premier League remains the only beacon of European football and this weekend’s schedule will see the competition wrap up Round 6.

There are no less than six games we can bet on and here I focus on the ones taking place this Saturday.

My Belarusian Premier League betting tips post brings you an overview of the day’s matchups and shares my predictions on their outcomes. So, let’s get this rolling.

Slavia Mozyr to Beat FC Minsk

The hosts lost their most recent fixture against Isloch and fell to 7th in the table. However, despite the defeat, Slavia remains one of the most solid teams in the league, and their back-to-back wins against giants BATE Borisov and Dynamo Brest confirm this.

Now they have a good chance of returning to winning ways against a FC Minsk side which has lost three on the trot. A run that has seen the team rack up the worst defensive record in the competition.

Slavia may have been rattled by Isloch but they will relish the chance to turn things around quickly and should dominate the upcoming tie.

If you want a more detailed look at the match, don’t hesitate to also check our full Slavia Mozyr vs. FC Minsk betting preview.

Gorodeya vs. BATE Borisov Draw

One of the most highly-anticipated games this weekend pins high-flying Gorodeya against top club BATE Borisov and promises to be quite the spectacle.

The hosts are exceeding expectations so far and after a slow start, have improved to win their last three fixtures without conceding a single goal.

This run has moved them up to 4th spot in the table and they will definitely fancy their chances against BATE on Saturday.

The colossus of Belarusian football should not be ruled out here, though. The team is slowly finding their rhythm in the league after kicking off their campaign with two disappointing losses.

They have since won 7 points and although the draw against Zhodino last week was not ideal, it still showed that BATE’s defense has stabilized.

Gorodeya are very economical on the attacking front but their relentless backline makes them one of the hardest teams to crack in the league. Given that the visitors are not exactly an offensive powerhouse right now, the draw looks to be a great option here.

Dynamo Brest to Beat Shakhtyor Soligorsk

The current Belarusian Premier League champions from Brest have already lost more games than they did during the entirety of last season.

A draw against minnows Smolevichi, coupled with defeats against Salvia Mozyr and Isloch shows that the team is a shadow of their former self right now.

However, they still have enough resources to power through a Shakhtyor side that will probably be involved in the race to avoid relegation all season.

Even though the Soligorsk team seems to perform better on the road, their defenders will have a very hard time containing Dynamo’s relentless attacking style.

It would be wise to go with the low odds here and back the favorite to clinch another win and continue their climb up the table.