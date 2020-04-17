Belarusian Premier League Free Betting Picks, Round 5

If you’re itching to wager some money on football, you’ve come to the right place. The Belarusian Premier League is only just starting and things are getting heated, which means there are great opportunities aplenty.

Round 5 of the competition continues on Saturday, April 18th with some attractive betting options on display yet again. The day will see four matchups take place and in this post, I share my betting tips on three of them.

Slavia Mozyr to Beat Isloch

Isloch made a great start to the season with back-to-back wins аgainst Smolevichy-STI and Neman Grodno. In both games, the team netted only once but their solid defensive displays carried them over the line.

This has changed recently, as the Minsk team shipped six goals in their last two fixtures. They lost both contests resulting in a big slump down the table. Now, Isloch finds itself in 11th place prior to facing Slavia Mozyr and they may find it hard to get back to winning ways.

The visitors are coming off from an impressive stretch where they beat giants BATE Borisov and Dinamo Brest and also secured a hard-fought draw against Rukh.

They did lose to Isloch last year but their defense looks a lot better now and going forward, they have already scored 5 goals in 4 games.

The home side remains the favorite here but their shaky displays as of late leave the door open for a surprise and Slavia is definitely in the mood right now.

You can get more insight on the tie in our Isloch vs. Slavia Mozyr betting preview and make your own decision but current affairs coupled with the odds for backing the away team make this a great pick.

Rukh Brest to Beat FC Minsk

Rukh Brest made quite an encouraging start to life in the Belarusian Premier League by taking the scalp of top dogs Dinamo Minsk in the first fixture. A great defensive display saw them shut the door on Dinamo’s elite forwards and they managed to nick a goal and seal an impressive win.

Unfortunately for them, they haven’t been able to recreate the same form since and have lost against Bate and Energetik-BGU, while also securing a goalless draw with Slavia Mozyr in the last round.

Despite the fact that they find themselves just above the relegation zone, the team’s defense still stands strong with just two conceded goals. A feat achieved only by current league leaders Torpedo.

FC Minsk has been a lot better on the goals front and has already netted six times but conceding eight in the process showcases their defensive frailties.

Rukh may not boast great offensive firepower but they have already penetrated elite defenses this season and their backline solidity and home advantage definitely give them the nod here in my opinion.

Vitebsk vs. Dinamo Brest Draw

The current league champions have had a sluggish start to the campaign but are slowly finding their feet. They rose to 6th place after handing a 3-1 beating to Isloch in Round 4 and are now level on points with their next opponent, whohas been quite impressive so far.

A 2:0 loss away to Neman Grodno has been the only low point of Vitebsk’s season so far. They have racked up solid wins against both Smolevichy-STI and Gorodeya and most recently clinched a draw from 4th-placed Slutsk.

They can still improve a lot on the offense but have so far conceded only three goals which is among the best defensive records in the league.

Dinamo Brest is on the up but they still look like a shadow of their former self and an organized team like Vitebsk can cause them a lot of headaches.

This could very well end goalless with the hosts mostly concentrating on stopping the visitors and you can get some fantastic odds for the draw here.