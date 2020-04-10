Belarusian Premier League Free Betting Tips, Round 4

It’s time for another football weekend that will be saved by the Belarusian Premier League. The fourth round of the competition is about to take place and there are a total of eight games from Friday until Monday.

That opens the door to many betting opportunities and I’m sure that some of you will try to take advantage of them. Let me try and help as much as I can with my betting tips for the Belarusian Premier League.

Dinamo Minsk to Beat Gorodeya

Both sides had a bad start in the league, suffering defeats in the opening two rounds. Both bounced back last week to earn their first points in the league and will be hungry for more in the upcoming match.

Gorodeya has the home advantage, but the team’s attacking issues are a huge concern. A strong opponent line Dinamo Minsk should be able to take advantage, so I expect a win for the visitors here.

This Gorodeya vs. Dinamo Minsk betting preview provides more details for the clash.

FC Minsk to Beat BATE Borisov

The beginning of the football campaign has been an absolute shocker for Belarus’ strongest team. BATE Borisov lost twice in the Premier League already and barely beat Ruh Brest last week.

Many expected that this victory will boost the confidence of the side, but the defeat against Slavia Mozyr for the Belarusian Cup on Wednesday proves that is not the case.

The next match in the league is against the solid team of FC Minsk and you can get a price of around 4.00 for the hosts to beat their famous opponent. Considering the current condition of BATE, this looks like excellent value.