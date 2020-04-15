Belarusian Premier League Free Betting Tips, Round 5

The Belarusian Premier League continues to be the only active football tournament in Europe and Round 5 is just around the corner. Thursday’s schedule offers two matchups on which you can bet on with six more ties in the next few days completing the matchweek.

This post brings you a short analysis of both upcoming games on April 16th and I throw in my own predictions and a couple of free picks. So, without any further delay, here are my recommended betting tips for the first day of Round 5.

Energetik-BGU vs. Gorodeya Draw

The hosts had a perfect start to the new season racking up three consecutive wins. However, this run was ended by Torpedo-BelAZ Zhodino on Saturday and they will now look to quickly bounce back against another overachiever Gorodeya.

The visitors have won their last two games and this has pretty much canceled out their shaky start. Their defense has been stable so far and adding goals to that can make Gorodeya climb the table even further.

Given that Energetik has endured its first disappointment, it’s will not be a surprise if team confidence is down for this tie. On top of that, Gorodeya is pretty tough to break down, so the draw looks like the best option here and it comes with a great betting price.

Dinamo Minsk to Beat Neman Grodno

Dinamo Minsk is one of the biggest clubs in Belarusian football but currently finds itself just above the relegation zone. The team looks to be in a big mess and has won only one of its opening four games.

Neman is a traditional middle-table club and their results so far confirm that. The team has notched up two draws, a win, and a loss. It does not usually have the needed quality to challenge the league’s elite but will definitely fancy its chances against a wounded giant like Dinamo Minsk.

The hosts have been the biggest disappointment so far but they are experienced enough to know that there is ample time to turn things around. They got off the mark in Round 3 and after another loss against a tough Gorodeya side, a game against Neman will feel like a great chance to kickstart a good run.

