Belarusian Premier League Predictions and Best Bets for Round 3

The Belarusian Premier League is pretty much the only football competition we have left in Europe, so I feel obliged to share my picks and predictions for the upcoming games. I’m not ashamed to admit that I plan to watch at least one of the matches, I miss football that much!

I’m sure most of you know the feeling, so let’s not waste more time and see what the best wagers for the weekend are.

BATE Borisov to Beat Ruh Brest

I’m not usually a fan of backing the favorite at low prices, but this one is an exception. BATE Borisov is by far the best team in the country and started the Premier League with two wrong steps already. The home match against the newly-promoted Ruh Brest is a great opportunity to bounce back.

I don’t think that BATE will miss this chance to register a maiden win in the league. If you want to know more about this match, this BATE Borisov vs. Ruh Brest preview can deliver.

Shakhtyor Soligorsk to Beat Neman Grodno

The two games between those two last season brought nine goals … all in favor of Shakhtyor! There’s little reason to expect something different this time around and this looks like one of the most one-sided matches in Belarusian Premier League.

This Shakhtyor Soligorsk vs. Neman Grodno prediction provides more reason why, but let’s just say that the hosts are way better. Their midfield is able to both create chances and score, while Darko Bodul was excellent up front in the last match of Soligorsk.

Vitebsk to Beat Smolevichi

My last pick is for the match between Vitebsk and Smolevichi. Both sides will be confident in their chances to take something from this game, but Vitebsk has the home advantage.

The team will be looking for wins in matches against sides like Smolevichi as this is the best way to survive in the Belarusian Premier League once again. The new coach Sergey Yasinski is still looking for his optimal starting eleven, but the defense has decent in the opening games.

That should be enough against one of the newcomers in the league and you can get odds of around 2.5 for a home win. This betting preview goes into more depth, so I encourage you to check it out for more information about the match.