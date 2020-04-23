Who is the Best Manager to Take Newcastle Forward?

Things on the Tyneside are heating up! I recently did a piece on Newcastle United’s imminent ownership takeover and the process seems to be very much in motion.

The Saudi consortium headed by Crown Prince Mohammad Bin Salman is already looking at world-class options to bolster the Magpies’ squad and they are not stopping there.

Although early reports suggested that Steve Bruce is likely to keep his job for the time being, now several reputable outlets have informed their readers of the new owners’ intentions to bring in an elite manager.

Whether anything will materialize on that front is still unknown but it’s worth analyzing how the rumored options can potentially affect the club’s fortunes going forward.

First off, let’s look at which coaches can end up in Newcastle and I then share my thoughts on who can be a better fir for taking the club into a new era.

Massimiliano Allegri

It’s no surprise that Max Allegri’s name has popped up here. The Italian coach has been without a job for a long time now and definitely has ambitions to return once football kicks off again.

He has been quite successful during his time with Juventus and is reveered for his effective tactics and man-management skills.

The new owners will have to promise a lot for Allegri to come to Tyneside but I reckon they are in a position to fulfill all his prerequisistes. Naturally, the Italian specialist will want to work with world-class players and it looks like the Saudis are already working on that front.

In addition, they can entice him with the atmosphere at St. James’ Park which is one of the best in England. You may think this is not something that the manager is thinking about but Allegri is used to Italy’s stadiums where the tifosi are hugely important.

Mauricio Pochettino

The Argentine hasn’t managed since getting the sack at Tottenham but there is no shortage of suitors for his services.

The way he transformed Spurs by instilling hard work and tenacity into the core of his players, has been quite impressive and it’s hardly surprising that clubs like Real Madrid, Manchester United, and Bayern Munich are all weighing up the possibility to bring him in.

Now, with Newcastle entering the big money league, there is a huge chance that Pochettino may want to try his luck there.

He is very familiar with the Premiership and will almost certainly jump at the chance of managing a club that can potentially buy any player on the market. It will be a refreshing change for him after transfer activity at Tottenham was almost non-existent in the last few years he managed there.

In addition, the Magpies can easily outbid any of the other clubs in the race for Poch and make him one of the highest-paid managers in the game.

Not to mention the fact that there are a bunch of young talented players on the books whom the Argentinian would be thrilled to work with.

Who Should Newcastle Appoint?

Both managers have impeccable credentials and they will likely be successful at the club, so it really depends on what the owners are looking for.

Pochettino knows the league inside out and his record at Tottenham proves that he can build a squad out of thin air and make his players give their all every single time they step on the football pitch.

The Argentinian will be a great choice if Bin Salman and his team of executives want to start building from the bottom but his lack of coaching at the very top may deter the owners from him if they want to take another route.

This is where Allegri comes in. His CV includes stints at both Juventus and Milan who are two of the biggest football entities in Europe. The Italian is used to the pressures of managing at that level and is a far better option than Poch on that front.

I would personally love to see Steve Bruce getting a chance to start things off but given the nature of the takeover and the ambitions of the owners, I’m not holding my breath.

They seem to want things done fast and the Englishman will probably be one of the first casualties of the new regime. They may live to regret the decision but it looks like they are certain to take the Manchester City approach here.

In that case, I believe Allegri is a better fit for the purpose as his authority and experience of working with world-class players will be of huge benefit to Newcastle United.