Latest Football Transfer Rumours – April 27th Roundup

Lately, there has been a bit of movement in the football community with teams gathering for training sessions and leagues starting to announce their official plans for the remainder of the season.

But don’t let last month’s radio silence fool you. The European top clubs haven’t been napping and all of them are lining up players to bolster the ranks and prepare for the future whatever it may be.

This has prompted me to report on some of the latest football transfers that could potentially be wrapped up during the lockdown.

I should stress that these are only rumours at this point but there has been a bit of movement in all four cases I lay out in this article.

So, without any further delay, let’s see what is happening on the transfer front.

Jadon Sancho to Manchester United/Chelsea

We all know that Jadon Sancho’s time with Borussia Dortmund is coming to an end sooner rather than later. The player himself has expressed desire to return to the Premier League at some point and although he says he is feeling comfortable in Germany, it will be hard for Dortmund to keep him on the books.

Manchester United has been at the forefront of the Sancho speculation for quite some time and bagging a world-class talent is exactly what they need. There is a huge tradition of quality wing players at Old Trafford and the young Englishman is definitely worth a shot.

The latest rumours also suggest that Chelsea might enter the bidding war. The club will most likely lose a couple of experienced wingers like Pedro and Willian, and with Hazard’s departure in the summer, Lampard’s team will be very undermanned in that position.

With the up and coming young core of this team and Abramovich’s financial muscle, Sancho can easily be persuaded to head to Stamford Bridge as he is probably going to get as much game time as he wants.

Willian to Arsenal

News of another potential deal circulating right now is Willian’s supposed transfer to Arsenal. As I already mentioned, the Brazilian speedster is almost certain to change clubs soon and the Gunners look like a very good destination for him.

He knows the city inside out and is enjoys living there. Plus, Mikel Arteta is in definite need of some experience on the wings.

While players like Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Martinelli have been hugely impressive, they are still raw prospects, while Willian has done it all in the Premier League.

At just 31 years of age, the Brazillian still has a lot of football left in his legs and might be available for a cut-price which will make a potential deal very enticing for Mikel Arteta and his staff.

Arthur to Tottenham

Arthur Melo’s name has also made an appearance in this week’s transfer rumour mill. The Barcelona starlet has impressed so far this season and we all know how desperate Jose Mourinho is to bolster his midfield options.

Marca did report that Arthur is more willing to remain at the Nou Camp but given how strange things have become in the club there is no telling what will happen to the current squad.

The midfielder may well have to reluctantly leave his boyhood team and a top Premier League club is not a bad destination to end up.

Tottenham now boasts the facilities and financial power to bring in quality players and Arthur may see working under one of the most decorated managers in recent history as an exciting project.

Kylian Mbappe to Liverpool

Mbappe’s name needs to introduction. The 21-year-old is already a World Cup winner with France and is widely considered as the best football talent right now.

Given that PSG continues to fail disastrously at mounting an effective challenge for the Champions League trophy, Mbappe may soon look to bring his talents elsewhere.

Clubs like Real Madrid and Barcelona have been alert to this possibility for quite a while now but news has emerged that it is actually Liverpool who may be leading the race to sign the mercurial Frenchman.

It’s been said that Jurgen Klopp has spoken to Mbappe’s father for the possibility of bringing his son to Anfield and allowing him to challenge for the major honors.

Klopp has turned the Reds into a leading football powerhouse and approaching Mbappe is definitely something that the German specialist will feel confident enough to do.

If the deal happens, the fans will probably have to wave goodbye to one of Salah, Firmino, and Mane but given what they will get, I hardly think that anyone will be disappointed.