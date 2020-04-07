Liga Primera de Nicaragua Betting Tips and Predictions for Wednesday

If you’re looking for some football this midweek, Nicaragua is one of the few options left. There’s a round of games in the Liga Primera on Wednesday, April 8th and while I’m sure that many of you won’t be happy with the situation, that’s all we got nowadays.

I have prepared a list of recommended bets and tips for the upcoming matches for those of you that might be looking to place a wager or two, I hope that helps.

Real Esteli to Beat Juventus Managua

Real Esteli is in a tough battle against Diriangen for the second spot in the table that guarantees a spot in the Final Series of Liga Primera. There are only four games left, so home matches like this one must be secured.

The visitors are trying to get in the playoffs zone themselves, but their performances away from home suggest that getting something here could be an impossible task.

This Real Esteli vs. Juventus Managua preview offers more information about the game for those of you who need it.

Walter Ferretti to Beat Real Madriz

That’s not Real Madrid for those of you who read it wrong, you will have to wait a while to watch the Spaniards. Real Madriz will play in this match instead and the team has a tough task traveling to Walter Ferretti.

The hosts have lost a couple recently, but they are still a strong side at home and they need points to secure the playoffs. Challenging for the top 2 is not completely out of the picture either, so a victory against one of the worst teams in the country looks likely.

Learn more about both sides in this extended Walter Ferretti vs. Real Madriz analysis and don’t forget to be careful with your bets. Don’t wager too much on such competitions because they can be very inconsistent.