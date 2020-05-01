Belarusian Premier League Betting Tips, Round 7

Football in Belarus continues with full force and this weekend will see some mouth-watering clashes take place in the elite echelon.

This Belarusian Premier League betting tips post includes a look at all three of Saturday’s matchups and it comes with an in-depth team analysis and a free betting pick for each one of them.

Let’s see what the last standing bastion of European football has in store for us on May 2nd and how I believe the games will pan out.

FC Minsk vs. Torpedo-BelAZ Zhodino Draw

Both clubs started the new campaign with encouraging wins in the first two rounds but have seen their form drop in the next fixtures.

The hosts racked up three consecutive defeats against Energetik-BGU, BATE Borisov, and Rukh Brest, and there were a couple of heavy hammerings in there.

However, their unlikely away win against the solid Slavia Mozyr will give them hope that they can effectively challenge the 3rd seed in the current standings.

Torpedo-BelAZ has been very sparing in the goals department and they have scored only four so far but their superb defense has allowed them to collect 11 points from their first six games.

The ineffective performance against Dinamo Minsk in Round 3 was a low point but recent draws against BATE and Rukh Brest clearly show why the team from Zhodino is so high up the table.

They will once again be very hard to penetrate and another goalless draw seems like a very logical scenario. And you’re bound to find great odds for that bet.

Rukh Brest vs. Gorodeya Draw

If the current records of these two teams are anything to go by, we should be in for yet another cagey game.

The Brest team has scored only two goals in their six fixtures so far, while the visitors from Gorodeya have managed just three.

It’s natural not to expect a high-scoring game here, especially if you look at their respective defense records as well.

The hosts have conceded just two and Gorodeya’s counter did go up to five in Round 6 but we have to take into account that they met a rejuvenated BATE Borisov side that can be the deadliest offensive force in the league on their day.

I believe the away team will be more open to going on the offense but with the way Rukh Brest plays, I’m not certain their forwards will have too many chances.

The draw looks to be the most likely scenario here as well and if you want a more detailed overview of the upcoming matchup, you can check this Rukh Brest vs. Gorodeya betting preview.

Dinamo Minsk to Beat Slutsk

There’s no doubt that this tie is the most anticipated one in Saturday’s schedule.

Dinamo Minsk is traditionally one of the top teams in the competitionand after a disappointing start to the season, they seem to be slowly getting back on track. However, they will now have to face one of the biggest surprise packages of the season.

Slutsk is currently sitting on top of the Belarusian Premier League with 13 points from six games and boast the best offensive efficiency with 12 goals scored so far.

However, we must also account for the fact that the schedule has been very lenient towards them. Bar a few very hard games away to Isloch and Shaktyor Soligorsk, the team hasn’t had to face much elite opposition.

The way they won their last tie against Belshina was a true testament of how competitive they are right now but it also exposed some frailties in their defense which has already conceded eight goals.

Dinamo may have had their problems in the opening fixtures but comfortable back-to-back wins against Smolevichi and Neman Grodno prove the team is on the up.

Slutsk is in with a real chance of entering the top bracket this season but given the teams’ recent form it would wise to back Dinamo to continue their good run in front of their own fans.